Fallbrook Local Locksmith, a locksmith company located in the city of Fallbrook, California, has received high praise from two recent customers for completing difficult jobs in emergency situations.

One local homeowner found himself locked out of his safe with his daily medicine inside. The electronic lock had failed, and usual troubleshooting tactics like replacing the batteries did not restore its function.

The technician from Fallbrook Local Locksmith contacted the safe’s manufacturer for instructions on how to professionally open the safe and repair it in order to make it functional again. Unfortunately, the safe manufacturer gave the technician incorrect information. After going through 12 drill bits and still not making any headway after several hours, the technician from Fallbrook Local Locksmith switched tactics—going against the manufacturer’s instructions—and got into the safe within an hour. The customer was able to access his medicine, and the technician was able to restore the safe to functioning order.

In another recent call, a customer had a very old locking file cabinet that she was using as a safe. She needed access to its contents on a regular basis, but was unable to open it. The technician from Fallbrook Local Locksmith who went to the customer’s home determined that there was nothing wrong with the locking mechanism or the key, but rather there was a mechanical problem with the cabinet. Though it wasn’t a job a locksmith would normally take on, the technician used his mechanical know-how to get the cabinet functional enough for the customer to access the items inside that she needed until she was able to purchase a new unit.

Chris Snow, locksmith and owner of Fallbrook Local Locksmith, said of the two recent jobs, “In these two circumstances, I think most locksmiths would have given up and told the customers to get help elsewhere. They were both difficult, time consuming jobs, and in the case of the filing cabinet, not really within the scope of what a locksmith would normally do. However, both customers were in desperate situations, and had called on us for help. The least we could do was put forth our best efforts. Fortunately, in both cases, the end result was positive!”

Snow continued, “Given the nature of our business, we often come across customers in difficult circumstances. Because we are a local locksmith company, as opposed to a large regional or national locksmith company, we consider these people our neighbors, and will do whatever it takes to help them. Sometimes that means going a little bit outside of our normal services, and in one of these cases, it resulted in a glowing review on Yelp.”

Fallbrook Local Locksmith is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency locksmith services.

About Fallbrook Local Locksmith

Fallbrook Local Locksmith, owned by Chris Snow, is a locksmith company that services the cities of Fallbrook, Rainbow, and Bonsall, California. They provide the complete range of locksmith services, including emergency unlocking, rekeying, installing and repairing locks and safes, key duplication, and installing specialty locks and high security locks. Their locksmiths are skilled in “old school” locksmith techniques that allow them to correctly diagnose and repair locks that other locksmiths might just replace. Find out more about Fallbrook Local Locksmith by visiting their website at http://locksmithfallbrook.com/.