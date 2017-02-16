F.A.S.T. Global Marketing Break Sales Record in Indianapolis

F.A.S.T Global Marketing The firm's President has expressed the importance of maintaining this run, staying ahead and sustaining a level of excellence so that they are not considered as a one off.

It's only February, but 2017 is becoming a dream year for F.A.S.T Global Marketing. Just recently the firm took a gigantic leap into marketing glory and achieved legendary status as they broke a sales record that other companies could only dream of doing. It was the best record set out of all the sales and marketing businesses in the Indianapolis area, and a tremendous achievement for the firm. President, Tofiq Bolwala praised the efforts of his determined contractors saying, “It was all down to them and their hard work.”

Bolwala went on to say how it is particularly exciting for the firm as it means they have been able to deliver phenomenal results to their clients and it now means that their reputation will grow, which will in no doubt lead to attracting new clients and result in immense growth for the firm.

F.A.S.T Global will most certainly not be stopping here, however. The firm's President expressed the importance of maintaining this run, staying ahead and sustaining a level of excellence so that they are not considered as a one off. Setting their sights high is a quality that has led to this record-breaking achievement and it’s something they as a company will not let go of. Setting the sights high helps to encourage goal settings and growth, which means a lot to the company.

F.A.S.T Global Marketing focus and pride themselves on creating personalized, quality results for their clients and their consumers through face to face acquisitions and advertising. They have years of experience increasing brand awareness and enhancing the brand image for their clients. The firm understand all trends, niches and brand qualities that people buy into and why which has made them the company they are today.