F.A.S.T. Global Marketing Reveals Expansion Plans

F.A.S.T Global Marketing F.A.S.T. Global Marketing has outlined that they expect more expansions to take shape in the near future.

Company growth and business expansions are incredibly important for F.A.S.T Global Marketing who work on behalf of their clients to deliver continuously increasing results. The firm reveals how growing their own business helps them to increase market reach which, in turn, helps to grow their clients’ brands. Additionally, expanding into new locations helps the firm to attract new top talent from new areas and therefore continue their growth and improve results.

About F.A.S.T Global Marketing: http://www.fastglobalmarketing.com/about-us/

F.A.S.T. Global Marketing revealed at the end of last year that their goals for 2017 will be heavily focused on growth and expanding into multiple new cities and recently it has become apparent that the firm is on track to achieve these goals. F.A.S.T. Global Marketing shared how they will be on track to expand into Seattle, Washington by March.

With an estimated 684,451 residents, Seattle is the largest city in the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. Having a large population is incredibly important for F.A.S.T. Global Marketing as this will give them the perfect opportunity to connect with an increasing volume of potential consumers. Seattle has a growing economy and is currently ranked as the 11th largest metropolitan economy in the United States which demonstrates the thriving business activity in the area. Another main focus for F.A.S.T. Global Marketing, and a huge contributing factor to choosing the area for their latest expansion, is Seattle’s strong education system. Of the city’s population over the age of 25, 53.8% hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, and 91.9% have a high school diploma, much higher than the national averages. This is very important for F.A.S.T. Global Marketing as it means they will have access to a huge pool of talent who could become potential candidates for the firm’s workforce.

As advocates of entrepreneurship F.A.S.T. Global Marketing is keen to share details of their business development opportunity which gives them the chance to make their contractor’s dreams of opening a business come true. As part of their expansion process, F.A.S.T. Global Marketing gives their top performers the opportunity to head up an expansion team and therefore manage their own sales and marketing office. “Our opportunity is more than just a career, it is a lifestyle choice and a chance to pursue real business dreams,” shared President of F.A.S.T. Global Marketing Tofiq Bolwala.

After confirming they are on track to reach their growth goals this year by announcing their upcoming expansion to Seattle, F.A.S.T. Global Marketing has outlined that they expect more expansions to take shape in the near future.

F.A.S.T. Global Marketing is an outsourced sales and marketing firm specialising in direct marketing. The firm connects with their clients’ ideal consumers via personalised marketing campaigns which are designed to offer face-to-face communication as a way to build long-lasting and personal business relationships between brand and consumer. In turn, this often leads to increased customer acquisition, brand awareness and brand loyalty for their clients.