F.A.S.T. Global Marketing Reports Turnover of More Than $750,000

F.A.S.T Global Marketing Having launched in Chicago, the firm's success has allowed them to expand into Indianapolis, and most recently Seattle

Entrepreneurship is by no means a secure career path. As Fortune magazine reports, nine out of ten startups will fail. Though the reasons behind failure are varied, there are many practical contributing factors. When polled, it was revealed that 29% startups failed because of a lack of sufficient capital, 23% because the wrong team was assembled for the project, and 19% because of superior competition in the market.

About F.A.S.T. Global Marketing: http://www.fastglobalmarketing.com/about-us/

F.A.S.T. Global Marketing is far from falling victim to these statistics. The business has only gone from strength to strength in their first year of business. Having launched in Chicago, the firm's success has allowed them to expand into Indianapolis, and most recently Seattle, with the aim of increasing its client base, as well as tapping into new pools of professional talent. CEO Tofiq Bolwala started in the industry in 2015 and made quick progress, opening in his own business in Chicago within 20 weeks of starting in the outsourced sales industry. Since then, F.A.S.T.’ Global Marketing’s success has only continued – to have such a high turnover already is a real rarity in the startup world.

As Steven Hogan of Tech-Rx explains, running out of cash does not cause a start-up’s failure. Rather, it is merely a symptom of another issue. Excluding instances of ‘stupid spending’ or an inability to raise capital in the first place, startups run out of funds when the CEO has overlooked all other indicators of failure: "Unfortunately, sometimes it's the only ‘symptom' that the leadership sees" – Steven Hogan, founder of Tech-Rx.

Tofiq Bolwala has taken care to avoid the failings of blinded leadership. He has learned to apply everything that he has been taught since the start of his entrepreneurial journey: “It is not enough just to listen to advice, it must actually be applied in a real-life situation” (Bolwala). The CEO has expressed how proud he is of everyone at F.A.S.T. Global Marketing for what they’ve achieved in their first year of business and how he hopes for an even bigger and better year in 2017.

F.A.S.T Global Marketing specializes in creating personalized, quality results for clients and their consumers through face-to-face acquisitions and advertising. Their expertise includes years of combined experience in increasing brand awareness and enhancing brand image for clients, who rely on F.A.S.T.’s ability to forge personal connections. People buy because of people, and this is something that F.A.S.T Global Marketing swears by.