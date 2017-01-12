Florida’s New Balmoral Vacation Home Resort Set to Compete with Hotels

Balmoral offers 3-8 bedroom homes with private pools What a gated vacation home resort like Balmoral offers is space for everyone including the grandparents plus top class amenities normally associated with a five-star hotel

Vacation Home firm Feltrim Resorts will open the gates of its new resort Balmoral near Orlando, Florida this March, and according to its CEO, Garrett Kenny, this new resort set to give local hotels a run for their money.

Traditionally the provider of resort vacationing, hotels are now feeling the pressure from new vacation home resorts such as Balmoral which provide guests with the extra space and comfort of a vacation home, but are now increasingly providing top class amenities to go along with the accommodation. Mr. Kenny points out that Central Florida is more popular than ever, attracting over 66 million visitors in 2015 alone, yet the occupancy rate of hotels has decreased slightly. According to Kenny this is due to the increasing attractiveness of vacation home resorts.

“Vacation homes are moving out of their infancy” according to Kenny, helped no doubt by Airbnb and online portals. “What a gated resort like Balmoral offers guests is space for the grandparents, all the kids, the pet while also providing the family with a private pool with their home, Smart TVs, lots of bedrooms and a convenient place to park. This, along with amenities of a five-star hotel such as a water park, resort pool, games room, and restaurant, plus concierge services. So it starts to become a very attractive option for families arriving in their cars from other parts of Florida or the US."

The new Balmoral resort is located in the Haines City area, about 25 minutes from Disney World and less than 15 minutes from LEGOLAND. A $125 million resort, once completed will comprise 245 3-8 bedroom vacation homes, with each single-family-home featuring a private pool. The resort will officially open on March 31st with a glitzy gala opening event. Slated for later in 2017 is the opening of the resort’s R9 soccer academy, associated with Brazilian legend Ronaldo.