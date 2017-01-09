Startup World Cup Logo We are looking forward to selecting the best startup that can represent Silicon Valley at the Grand Finale on March 24th in San Francisco.

Justin Kan, Founder of Twitch.tv and Partner at Y Combinator, will kickoff the Startup World Cup regional competition in Silicon Valley on February 2nd, 2017 at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale. Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition organized by Fenox Venture Capital to bridge startup ecosystems worldwide.

At the Silicon Valley regional competition, the top 10 selected startups from the US West Coast will pitch their companies to Justin Kan of Y Combinator, Liu Jiang of Sequoia Capital, Nicole Quinn of Lightspeed Venture Partners, Salil Deshpande of Bain Capital Ventures, Vitaly Golomb of HP Tech Ventures, Bill Reichert of Garage Technology Ventures, and Phillip Vincent of Plug and Play.

The winner of the regional pitching competition will secure a spot at the Grand Finale and will compete alongside 15 other startups from all over the world for a US $1,000,000 prize in investment.

The Grand Finale will take place in San Francisco, USA on March 24th, 2017. Eric Feng of Kleiner Perkins, David Cohen of Techstars, Kevin Hale of Y Combinator, Edith Yueng of 500 Startups, Adeo Ressi of the Founder Institute, Saeed Amidi of Plug and Play, and Tim Draper of Draper Associates will be on the distinguished judging panel that will decide which startup wins the US $1,000,000 prize.

"With innovation happening all over the globe, we want Startup World Cup to reach entrepreneurs in all the major regions of the planet. That’s why we have sponsored this and 15 other regional competitions all around the world,” said Anis Uzzaman, General Partner & CEO of Fenox Venture Capital. “We are looking forward to selecting the best startup that can represent Silicon Valley at the Grand Finale on March 24th in San Francisco.”

Startups are encouraged to apply to the US West Coast Regional Event at: http://www.startupworldcup.io/us-west-coast-application

Register to attend the Startup World Cup West Coast Regional Event at: http://www.swc2017uswc.eventbrite.com

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is a series of global conferences and competitions organized and sponsored by Fenox Venture Capital. The competition kicked off in August 2016 with the first regional competitions in Indonesia and Japan. Finalists are being selected at 16 regional competitions from 13 countries across North & South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

About Fenox Venture Capital

Fenox Venture Capital is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, which has invested in more than 90 companies globally. Investment areas include IT, Health IT, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Robotics, Big Data, VR/AR, FinTech, and Next Generation Technologies. Fenox VC leverages its global network spanning the US, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East to support the global expansion of its portfolio companies.