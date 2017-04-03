1969 Janis Joplin Duke University in Durham, North Carolina Concert Poster The poster has an unique pinkish color scheme and features a striking photo of Janis.

Avid collector, Andrew Hawley, announces his search for 1969 Janis Joplin Duke University in Durham, North Carolina concert posters. This was Joplin’s solo show after leaving Big Brother and the Holding Company. The show was on March 1. According to Hawley, “The poster has an unique pinkish color scheme and features a striking photo of Janis. The show was promoted by the Duke Student Union Major Attractions Committee. Joplin was back by the Kozmic Blues Band. Tickets were available in three local record stores and on the Duke campus at the Quad. The poster is 14 x 22 inches and was nailed on to telephone poles to advertise the upcoming concert.” For examples of Fillmore Era style concert posters, go to http://www.vintageconcertposterbuyer.com/fillmore_era/janis_joplin.html.

If you have an original Janis Joplin Duke University concert poster, Hawley is willing to pay $3,000 cash for it. He is also seeking authentic 1967-1970 the Janis Joplin concert posters. Please call 310-346-1965 or email andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer.com.