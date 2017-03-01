Arxis Technology Hosts Entertainment Finance & Film Accounting Event

Arxis Technology, Inc. Arxis Technology scaled with us as we’ve scaled continuing to offer the same sound, informed advice and solutions that enable us to focus on our business and less on our accounting software,” said Dino Gioia, SVP of Finance, Legendary Entertainment Past News Releases RSS Leading Shipping Software...

Arxis Technology, Inc., a technology consulting firm specializing in the implementation and support of Intacct Cloud Financials and Adaptive Insights Corporate Performance Management solutions for film accounting, announced they will host an Entertainment Finance and Accounting Networking Event Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Legendary Entertainment’s Burbank headquarters. SVP of Finance Dino Gioia will share “The Legendary Finance Transformation Journey” leading to streamlined film accounting and finance for its growing business units using best-in-class cloud financial solutions implemented by Arxis Technology.

Entertainment finance and accounting personnel may register for the event here.

A 30-year entertainment finance veteran, Gioia will share use cases and practical advice about the journey to automation of key financial processes at Legendary Entertainment, the producer of Academy Award®-winning feature films, television, and graphic novels. Guided by Arxis Technology, Legendary was able to:



Improve visibility – enhanced and customized reports, KPIs provide critical, real-time data to the organization

Automate processes – no more paper and manual Excel-based processes for budgeting and forecasting, AP, time and expense, etc.

Streamline integration – best-in-class systems include ERP, CRM, planning, time and expense, AP automation, and rights management

Gioia called on long-time, strategic technology partner Arxis Technology when existing accounting systems began showing signs of constraints and inabilities to keep up with their growing operational complexity. “We’ve always known that Arxis Technology is looking out for us. They’ve scaled with us as we’ve scaled— continuing to offer the same sound, informed advice and solutions that enable us to focus more on our business, and less on our accounting software,” said Gioia.

“The accounting and finance needs of Entertainment companies and content producers are complex. Ideally, they should have real-time visibility by title, location, vendor, and business unit easily, which is nearly impossible with QuickBooks or Excel. Legendary’s implementation is a great example of how a best-in-class solution can accelerate growth because the architecture is future proof and scales with them,” said David Cieslak, CPA/CITP and Arxis Principal.

About Arxis Technology, Inc.

Arxis Technology is a certified Intacct Premier Partner and Adaptive Insights certified partner with offices across the country. Our best-in-class solutions, including Intacct, Adaptive Insights, AvidXchange, and FloQast enable finance teams to streamline revenue recognition, multi-entity reporting, accounts payable automation, dual reporting, financial forecasting, fund management, month-end closing, intercompany eliminations, cash flow projections, and global consolidations. Arxis assists organizations outgrowing QuickBooks and other legacy ERP systems that need to replace outdated, inaccurate manual processes, and eliminate reliance on spreadsheets.

Since 1994, Arxis has helped growing companies maximize their technology resources and investment. Over the years, we have helped hundreds of small- and medium-sized businesses as their strategic business partner. We specialize in the needs of Entertainment, Software & SaaS, Professional Services, Manufacturing, and Non Profit organizations. Our experienced consultants have a passion for making every facet of your business successful and are intent on building a long-term relationship with every client. For more information about Arxis, visit http://www.arxistechnology.com, or call (866) 624-2600.