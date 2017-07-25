Record and Edit Gameplay Videos Easily in One Place with Filmora scrn

Filmora scrn -- record and edit gameplay in 1 program

Gamers rejoice: recording and editing gameplay videos just got easier and more affordable. With today’s launch of Filmora scrn, a program developed by the team behind the leading prosumer video editor Filmora, users will be able to record, edit, and perfect their gaming videos in one easy interface.

Watch this video for more information: https://youtu.be/J7eCPXNSCJo

Filmora scrn has powerful video editing tools and a screen recording capability of 120 FPS, all at an affordable price. This makes it ideal for creating engaging gameplay videos for YouTube and Twitch. Its intuitive and modern interface allows users of all skill levels to easily navigate the program and start recording right away.

“Filmora scrn is designed for gamers, but not just for gamers,” said Cole Vineyard, Director of Product Management and Marketing at Filmora. “Filmora scrn is a powerful screen recorder and video editor that users can use to capture everything on their screens.”

Here are the top five features that Filmora scrn has to offer:



15-120 FPS: Filmora scrn records up to 120 FPS (frames per second) with audio, which is perfect for fast paced screen recording.

Two device recording: It allows users to record from their screens and webcams simultaneously, helping them save time and create engaging videos.

Powerful video editor: Filmora scrn’s video editor includes a wide range of professional tools so users can finish recording and editing in one place.

Effect tools: Filmora scrn provides changeable cursors and annotations, making it easy to create tutorials and communicate clearly with viewers.

Support for a variety of file formats: Filmora scrn supports a variety of file formats for both importing and exporting. Users can export their footage as MP4s, MOVs, and even GIFs.

Filmora scrn is now 50% off. For a limited time, users can get Filmora scrn for $19.99. Download the free trial now at https://filmora.wondershare.com/screen-recorder.

About Filmora: Filmora is committed to taking storytelling to the next level by providing a suite of video editing programs and resources for creators of all skill levels. Rebranded and relaunched by Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd in 2014, Filmora has over 5 million happy users around the world. Filmora’s product lineup includes: Filmora Video Editor, FilmoraGo, Filmora scrn, the Filmora Effects Store and filmora.io. Information about Filmora can be found here: http://filmora.wondershare.com