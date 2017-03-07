HighPoint Advisors, LLC Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year of Growth

"Our team at HighPoint Advisors, LLC is humbled and grateful to have reached this milestone anniversary year," said AJ Loedel, managing director of the firm.

HighPoint Advisors, LLC is celebrating its fifth year of annual growth as a boutique firm with trusted independent financial advisors. Founded Nov. 28, 2012, the firm's success is rooted in the long-term relationships that they build with their clients.

The firm's four financial advisors are equipped to guide individuals, families and businesses through current and future financial decisions. Their expertise includes all areas of retirement, wealth management, estate and college planning, life insurance, health, disability and long-term care planning, among others.

"Our team at HighPoint Advisors, LLC is humbled and grateful to have reached this milestone anniversary year," said AJ Loedel, managing director of the firm. "The challenges of running a financial business in the state of New York are significant, and we would not be where we are today without the expertise of our staff and loyalty of our clients."

The experience of HighPoint's advisors enables them to generate clear, matter-of-fact communication with each client. They attribute a large part of their successful fifth year to committing personally to each client's financial planning for years to come.

Since 2012, HighPoint Advisors has increased staff, expanded office space, grown revenues and upgraded technological capabilities. The firm also offers online links to sound financial advice, such as current market analysis and strategies, retirement planning advice, and a college savings calculator.

HighPoint Advisors supports the Syracuse community with annual food drives, charity sponsorships and raffles that benefit the homeless and help find safe and loving homes for dogs.

For more information on financial advisors and HighPoint Advisors, LLC, please visit http://www.highpointadv.com, call (315) 627-0474, or write or visit HighPoint Advisors, LLC, 5900 N Burdick Street, Suite 100, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

HighPoint Advisors, LLC is a multi-faceted financial service firm comprised of like-minded independent financial advisors working out of its office in East Syracuse, NY. With its extensive experience and credentials in financial planning, the company believes in building close, long-term relationships while guiding individuals, families and businesses to a secure future. Among its specialty areas are retirement, life insurance, wealth management, college and estate planning, health and disability insurance and long-term care planning.