Flight Guru (https://flightguru.com/), a sister company of the established international business and first class discount fare service, Alpha Flight Guru (https://alphaflightguru.com/), is proud to announce upgrades to its online service offerings. The four new upgrades extend its lead as the premier shopping engine for discount business and first class fares online.

“The response to the rollout of Flight Guru has been incredible,” explained Alex Scoble, Chief Marketing Officer of Flight Guru. “However, we aim to extend our lead as the premier shopping engine for discount business and first class flights by adding in four key enhancements.”

Consumers as well as journalists and bloggers are encouraged to visit Flight Guru at https://flightguru.com/ to experience the online service for themselves and view the four key new service enhancements. The new enhancements are as follows:

The website's site speed has been enhanced. With additional computing power, searches for discount business and first class international flights can now be done almost instantaneously as the system scours inventory for the best international flight deals available.

The service has five times the flight inventory. Data and partner enhancements have quintupled the flight inventory available in the system, giving users a true "one stop shop" experience.

Multi-city search capabilities have been added. Many flyers are not just going from one city to another, but want to book multiple international cities for first and business class discount flights. Voila! It's now possible.

Enhanced information on seat details and amenities. Not all airlines or flights are created equally, and so shoppers can view amenity details for flights that they are booking.

A Growing Demand for International First Class and Business Class Flights

World travel continues to expand. It's a platitude to say that the world has gotten smaller, but that platitude is true. What else has also, unfortunately, gotten smaller is the space allotted to passengers in planes and the time frames by which people live in the digital universe. It's not uncommon for business people and travelers to go from San Francisco to London, from London to Hong Kong, and from Hong Kong to Dubai. With that kind of extensive travel, people are also interested in flying first class or business class for international travel yet securing discounted air fares. With its four key service enhancements, Flight Guru is bring a self-service yet high quality component to the online booking competition for the best and cheapest first and business class international fares.

Flight Guru specializes in finding the cheapest business class and first class flights online. With Flight Guru, customers can simply run their own flight search for flight deals via the website. Select a preferred departure and return dates for business class or first class flights. Then, complete the secure checkout.

