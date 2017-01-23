Media Alert: New Energy Works Timberframers is Raising the First Complete Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Project in New York State, January 2017

New Energy Works Timberframers is Raising the First Complete Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Project in New York State beginning January 23, 2017 at their headquarters in Farmington, NY.

New Energy Works is combining the strengths of timber frame construction and CLT paneling for the first complete CLT project in New York State.

We see CLTs as the wave of the future and are investing in our Western New York campus to better position the region, and our industry, to ride the wave

Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) construction, an economically and environmentally conscious alternative to steel and concrete construction, is being introduced in the first full CLT building in New York State by New Energy Works Timberframers. The panels and timber frame within will begin raising/assembly the week of January 23, 2017. The company sees CLT construction as a wave of the future and is bringing the alternative building method to New York State.

Date:
Thursday
January 26, 2017

Time:
10:30 to 11:30 AM
The CLTs and timber frame will be raised all day, but best time for visual and interviews are as noted above.

Location:
New Energy Works Timberframers, Headquarters
1180 Commercial Drive
Farmington, NY 14425

Visuals:
Large panels of Cross Laminated Timbers (38 feet long x 8 feet wide x 4 inches thick) flying by crane and forklift into place on 21,000 sqft building.

Interview Opportunities:
New York State Senator Pam Helming
Jonathan Orpin, Founder of New Energy Works Timberframers and Pioneer Millworks

About New Energy Works Timberframers:
New Energy Works Timberframers have been designing and building environmentally responsible timber frames across the USA for more than 30 years from their facilities in New York and Oregon. Offerings include: Timber Framing (design, engineering, manufacturing, and build), Enclosure Systems, Fine Woodworking, and Recycled and Sustainable wood products. New Energy Works has LEED AP staff members, is a member of the US Green Building Council, and is FSC-certified.

The first shipment of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panels arriving at New Energy Works in Farmington NY on January 13 2017.The first shipment of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panels arriving at New Energy Works in Farmington NY on January 13 2017.New Energy Works is building the first complete CLT project in New York State and will share details at IBS 2017.New Energy Works is building the first complete CLT project in New York State and will share details at IBS 2017.