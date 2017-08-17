First Centennial Mortgage Ranked 3584 on the Inc. 5000 Coming off another record setting year, our success continues to be the result of an amazingly committed and passionate team of professionals. Past News Releases RSS First Centennial Mortgage Continues...

First Centennial Mortgage has been named one of America’s fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine in the 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs.

“We are thrilled to be named one of America’s fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine,” said Steven McCormick, President of First Centennial Mortgage. “Coming off another record setting year, our success continues to be the result of an amazingly committed and passionate team of professionals. The family culture of teamwork and commitment to our borrowers remains the cornerstone of our success. We are honored to be able to participate in helping our customers achieve the dream of homeownership.”

First Centennial Mortgage’s ranking places it no. 3584, with a total revenue increase of 86% since 2013 and a total growth in originations of 150% since 2011. “Congratulations to you and your team. You should be proud of all First Centennial Mortgage has achieved to date,” Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg wrote in a letter to First Centennial Mortgage.

The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. The First Centennial Mortgage listing and complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

###

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About First Centennial Mortgage

First Centennial Mortgage is a family owned mortgage lender headquartered in Aurora, Illinois. Founded in 1995, brothers Steven and David McCormick have grown their mortgage firm from a simple mortgage broker to a multi-office mortgage banking powerhouse currently licensed to do business in 10 states. All loan processing, underwriting, closing and funding is done in house.

The company has been named one of the Top 100 mortgage companies by Mortgage Executive Magazine, one of the Top 10 Most Dependable Lenders in the country by Goldline Research in Forbes Magazine, and a Top 100 Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. For more information, visit our website at http://www.GoFCM.com, “Like” us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.