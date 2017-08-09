Signature Series We’re constantly working to improve and perfect our craft, and we’re thrilled to introduce the Signature Series to the market.

Few enhancements improve the curb appeal and value of a home quite like iron security doors, and Gilbert-based First Impression Ironworks is now upping the ante even further with the launch of its brand-new, premium-quality Signature Series.

Launched July 2017, First Impression Ironworks’ new Signature Series Security Screen Doors gives homeowners and builders an expertly designed safety feature that surpasses industry standards in virtually all areas. In addition to boasting a considerably larger and thicker, more structurally sound frame than anything else on the modern market, every item in First Impression’s Signature Series now offers unprecedented Smart Key technology, a superior latch and lock guard and an industry-leading Q-Lon weather seal, which resists corrosion while providing premium protection against the elements.

Now standard with the doors are two industry-leading lock brands, Kwikset and Schlage. First Impression’s Signature Series Security Screen Doors are unique due to the thickness of the door, which allows for hardware to be exchanged easily with locks and levers sold at nationwide retailers. The doors offer clean lines, self-lubricating hinges, a mounted screen or steel-mesh frame, and also boast improved security screws that anchor the door soundly and securely to the home than ever before.

“We’re constantly working to improve and perfect our craft, and we’re thrilled to introduce the Signature Series to the market,” said Clint Cornelius, First Impression’s Chief Operating Officer. “It’s truly a superior product both in appearance and craftsmanship, and it offers the same aesthetics as an iron entry door, but at a security door price-point. The fact that we were able to do this at such low price to the customer is very exciting.”

First Impression also took strides to ensure a tamper-proof Signature Series of security doors when crafting its upgraded latch and lock guards, creating a model that is three inches longer than traditional guards and welds directly to the door for added security.

“Simply put, there’s no other door company that offers such a large, high-end steel frame with all these features,” Cornelius said. “We set out to introduce something new and innovative within the security door industry, and the Signature Series is a great representation of the fruits of our labor.”

First Impression Ironworks products are available for viewing online or at any of Arizona’s four showroom locations in Gilbert, Peoria, Tucson and Scottsdale. Look for more details about the Signature Series coming soon at First Impression Ironworks website or call us today to find out more.