FirstService Residential, Chicagoland’s leading property management company, is hosting a free educational seminar for condominium, cooperative and homeowner association board members on Thursday, February 9, 2017. This session’s discussion will be focused on “Best Practices for Successful Communities,” including board member roles and responsibilities, how to hold an efficient meeting, legal and fiduciary responsibilities and more. Association management expert, Patricia Bialek, vice president, property management at FirstService Residential will share tips for success and hold an open forum for board members to ask questions and seek advice from a business that has been serving the Chicagoland area for more than 65 years. To attend the free training, board members can sign up the company’s website, http://www.fsresidential.com/2017BoardTrainingIL.

“We have always received positive feedback about our educational seminars and we are delighted to host them,” said Asa Sherwood, president, FirstService Residential in Illinois. “We are in the business of building better communities – these training sessions give board members an opportunity to ask questions, learn best practices and acquire the tools or information they need to make crucial decisions.”

FirstService Residential offers free training seminars for board members as a value-added service, whether they are current clients or not. Past events have included lectures on a variety of topics, including: Legal Updates for Communities, Budget and Financial Health, Active Shooter Response and more.

