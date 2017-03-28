Fisher Investments Europe is Recognized as Wealth Manager of the Year

Fisher Investments Europe manages to combine innovation and tradition to help its clients reach their long-term financial objectives. Its holistic approach underpins its success.

Fisher Investments Europe, a subsidiary of Fisher Investments, was recognized by ADVFN as Wealth Manager of the Year in 2017 in its International Financial Awards, announced in March. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate the best products and services in the financial industry both in the UK and internationally.

ADVFN is an online community of private investors and offers services such as investment monitoring, quotes and research tools. In announcing the award, ADVFN CEO Clem Chambers said, “Fisher Investments Europe manages to combine innovation and tradition to help its clients reach their long-term financial objectives. Its holistic approach underpins its success. ADVFN is delighted to award Fisher Investments Europe ‘Wealth Manager of the Year’ for the third consecutive year.” A panel of judges selected the winners, which include investment advisers, brokerage firms, notable journalists and trading platforms from around the globe.

Carrianne Coffey, Director of Fisher Investments Europe commented, “We’re honored that our firm has been recognized by ADVFN for the third year in a row. We continuously work to build an offering that betters the investment universe. Our priority is providing investors with unparalleled service and continuous education. ADVFN’s recognition affirms we’re making progress in that endeavor.” Fisher Investments Europe joins 40 other financial companies and individuals in receiving an award. Other winners in 2017 include Plus500 for Best Online Trading Services and Morningstar for Best Fund Information Platform.

A complete list of this year’s winners can be found here: http://uk.advfn.com/awards_2017

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser founded in 1979. As of 12/31/2016, Fisher Investments and its affiliates, including Fisher Investments Europe, manage over $71 billion in assets—over $36 billion for North American private investors, over $31 billion for institutional investors and over $3 billion for European private investors. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business units: Fisher Investments Institutional Group, Fisher Investments Private Client Group, Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions Group and Fisher Investments International Group, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. The clients of Fisher investments and its affiliates include over 150 large institutions and over 35,000 high net worth individuals. Founder Ken Fisher wrote the prestigious Forbes “Portfolio Strategy” column from 1984 to 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine’s history. He has authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information, please visit http://www.fisherinvestments.com.