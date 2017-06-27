The Five-Star Cross Country Camp website represents the camp culture better than words can. This website was created in order to capture the feel and atmosphere of the camp before enrolling. The one of a kind cross country camp is set to take place on August 6th and the website is the place to visit in order to find updated listings.

The new website features our great coaching staff, camp dates and prices, location and schedules. Along with that, the website's design was constructed for easier navigation.

“Our unique and personal new website offers campers, potential campers, and running enthusiasts an overall feel of what the camp culture is about,” states Rich Furst, Five-Star Cross Country Camp director. “We are excited for this summer’s camp session and we hope that this new website allows for the campers to feel equally excited.”

To visit this new website and learn how the Five-Star Cross Country Camp delivers to its campers a remarkable experience that can last a lifetime, please go to http://www.5starxc.com.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 85,000 kids attended a US Sports Camp program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.