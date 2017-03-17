Classic Ballgown Bridesmaid Dress from twobirds Bridesmaid The endless possibilities these stunning gowns offer instantly grabbed our attention.

Launched in 2007 by New Yorker Ariane Goldman, twobirds Bridesmaid has used its originality and distinctive characteristics to become established as one of the leading bridesmaids dress manufacturers both in the UK and worldwide.Seamlessly beautiful gowns with a twist are how to best describe these dresses, with a collection of completely convertible, luxurious and timeless gowns. Countless looks can be achieved with the simple twist of material to see each bridesmaid have their own, individual look; designed to suit every personality and be flattering for all shapes and sizes. Loved by celebrities including Lady Gaga, Mollie King and Giovanna Fletcher, the timeless collection promises to maximise assets and minimise imperfections.

It was the quality and versatility of the collection that captivated Fleur de Lys Bridal owner Rebecca Ruggieri, and she is looking forward to introducing the dresses to customers, as she explains. “Finding the perfect bridesmaid dress for an entire bridal party can sometimes be more stressful than finding the wedding dress,” says Rebecca. “The endless possibilities these stunning gowns offer instantly grabbed our attention, it’s incredible that just one dress can be instantly transformed in to so many styles to comfortably suit an entire bridal party and their varying shapes, sizes and personal preferences.”

View the selection available online, or for further information about the new twobirds Bridesmaid collection, contact Fleur de Lys Bridal on 01799 526982 or at info(at)fleurdelysbridal(dot)co(dot)uk