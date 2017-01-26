South Florida Medical Marijuana Symposium Our event will confront the legal issues Florida physicians are facing. Education is a key component to a successful rollout of the medical marijuana program in Florida.

Since Florida lacks education on cannabis as medicine, Florida-based Canna Holdings brings together an esteemed group of physicians, medical practitioners, attorneys and industry experts for the second medical symposium in the state of Florida. Experts Dustin Sulak, MD, Gregory Gerdeman, PhD, and Gregory Smith, MD, will be speak and present scientific research on how medical marijuana can benefit debilitating conditions such as pain and Alzheimer’s disease. A group of Florida licensed attorneys will sit on a legal panel to discuss key points from Amendment 2 and potential liability issues.

“Our goal for the symposium is to create an environment where physicians and medical professionals can learn about the science and research behind medical cannabis and the human endocannabinoid system,” says Gregg H. Weiss, founder of Canna Holdings and event organizer. “In addition to CMEs, our event will confront the legal issues Florida physicians are facing. Education is a key component to a successful rollout of the medical marijuana program in Florida. If physicians do not have the facts along with recent science and research, it will be nearly impossible for the projected 450,000 patients in Florida to have access to this medicine”.

The South Florida Medical Cannabis Symposium is specifically targeted towards licensed Florida Physicians in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. With the overwhelming passage of Amendment 2 and the current confusion on how the program will be rolled, physician education and legal guidance are critical.

Dr. Dustin Sulak commented, “Thousands of patients and their doctors want to know how it’s possible that one herb can safely and effectively treat so many medical conditions. The answer lies in the endocannabinoid system. Strangely, endocannabinoid physiology is omitted from almost every medical school curriculum - it’s time for health care providers to discover what researchers know to be the one of the most important physiologic system involved in establishing and maintaining human health. I’m excited to be a part of the symposium that Canna Holdings has organized - it will ultimately benefit patients more than anyone else”.

The symposium is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2017 at The Westin in Fort Lauderdale. Registration will begin at 8am with the symposium starting promptly at 9am and end at 3pm. Tickets can be reserved prior to the event at CannaHoldings.com. Only 300 tickets will be sold for this exclusive event on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees have the option to purchase a CME Ticket with the ability to earn up to 6 AMA PRA Category 1 CME Credits provided at TheAnswerPage.com

Title sponsor of the symposium, CHT Medical, one of seven licensed dispensing organizations recently started home delivery service to qualified patients. Other sponsors include CannaKorp, Modern Health Concepts, Americans for Safe Access, Greenspoon Marder, AltMed, The Florida Medical Cannabis Industry Association, TheAnswerPage.com, South Florida Hospital News and the Epilepsy Foundation of Florida.

Canna Holdings organizes medical marijuana educational symposiums across the state of Florida. The company brings in the brightest and accomplished physicians and researchers to speak about medical marijuana, presenting the most up to date science and research along with attorneys and cannabis industry experts.

For press inquiries please contact Bianca Garza bianca(at)cannaholdings.com or 813-892-3929

Interviews with the presenters, panelists and attendees available upon request.

Meet the speakers and panel members:

Dustin Sulak, MD

Endocannabinoid Physiology

An exciting tour of our endogenous cannabinoid system, a cornerstone in our capacity for homeostasis and healing, seldom taught in medical and nursing.

Gregory Gerdeman, PhD

Mechanisms of Pain Relief Using Cannabis

Discussion will include a review of the types of pain and the impact of medical marijuana on neuropathic pain through a review of clinical trials.

Gregory Smith, MD, MPH

Alzheimer’s Disease and Cannabis

Alzheimer's disease is one of several chronic neurodegenerative conditions, both THC and CBD have significant impact on improving symptoms of dementia and separately halting the progression of the condition. Dr. Smith will review current research that suggests micro daily doses of CBD and THC may be recommended in the future as a general preventative against chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Physician Roundtable: Best Practices from Physicians Currently Recommending Medical Marijuana

Moderated by Seth Hyman, participants include Dr. Carlos Smith, Dr. Jordan Tishler and Dr. Dustin Sulak.

Legal Roundtable With Florida Attorneys: Current Florida Law and What Physicians Need to Know

Moderated by Jodi Laurence (GreenspoonMarder) participants include Jonathan Robbins (Akerman, LLP) and David Kotler (Kotler, PA) and Daniel Sparks (BiotrackTHC).

The Patient Journey: From Physician Recommendation to Dispensary

Nicole van Rensburg, co-owner of two dispensaries will demonstrate the dispensary experience and the patient experience.

Why the US Government Has Been Mailing Me 300 Joints Per Month

A longtime resident of Broward County, Mr. Rosenfeld shares his story how he was granted permission from the DEA to consume medical marijuana to treat a rare bone disorder and getting his medicine for the last 34 years.