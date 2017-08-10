Asset Based Lending is a direct hard money lender for real estate investors. With wide-ranging experience, Paul will leverage existing connections and foster new relationships as he establishes ABL as a household name in the Florida real estate investing community

Asset Based Lending today announced that Paul Lewis out of West Palm Beach Florida has joined the ABL sales team as its Florida territory manager. Lewis will be working in tandem with other Loan Officers and the Senior Leadership Team as the company continues its expansion into the Sunshine State.

“Paul is an impressive business development manager with a deep understanding of Florida’s real estate landscape and the needs of the professionals that operate within it,” said Eric Krattenstein, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sales at Asset Based Lending. “With wide-ranging experience, Paul will leverage existing connections and foster new relationships as he establishes ABL as a household name in the Florida real estate investing community.”

Lewis is an expert in forming and nurturing sales relationships. At ABL, he will manage the loan origination process from pre-approval to closing and actively build a borrower book in the state of Florida. His addition comes just weeks after Asset Based Lending announced plans to make its hard money lending services available statewide; a significant change from the previous guidelines that restricted its lending to Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Prior to joining ABL, Paul excelled as a loan originator at a commercial real estate lending firm based in New York and operating in Florida and at a specialty factoring firm based in Florida specializing in structured settlements. Paul’s expertise is helping clients find a lending product that meets their needs.

Building on the growth of ABL’s hard money lending programs, today’s hiring announcement follows a series of high volume lending months; funding 55 deals for $13.75 million dollars in June and 41 deals for $11 million dollars in July. Asset Based Lending seeks to capitalize on its upward trajectory by establishing a strong foothold in Florida through competitive products and superior service.

Asset Based Lending, LLC is a direct hard money lender that specializes in helping real estate investors finance fix and flip projects, new construction, and cash out refinances. ABL's hard money lending programs fund non-owner occupied real estate investments up to $2.5 million in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware and Florida. Since its inception in 2010, Asset Based Lending has funded over 1,200 separate real estate transactions with total lending in excess of $260 million.