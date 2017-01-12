One in six families in our country faces hunger, and we’re supporting the efforts of the Brunswick Food Pantry to help alleviate the food challenges many families in our area are struggling to overcome

Brenda States Insurance Agency, a northern Ohio firm that provides asset protection and financial planning services to families and business owners in the Cleveland region, is joining forces with the Brunswick Food Pantry for a charity event that promises to provide food to families in need.

The Brunswick Food Pantry works consistently to provide fresh, nourishing food to underprivileged families and individuals in the Cleveland area. BFP also provides food packages that include a three-day emergency supply of food for families facing critical need, and is committed to ensuring that all families in the region facing food insecurity are able to receive the support they deserve.

“One in six families in our country faces hunger, and we’re supporting the efforts of the Brunswick Food Pantry to help alleviate the food challenges many families in our area are struggling to overcome,” says Brenda States, owner and executive manager of Brenda States Insurance Agency.

States and her team have implemented an online information sharing campaign over social media and email to gather support from families and business professionals in the greater Cleveland area. In addition, the next edition of the Brenda States Insurance Agency online magazine “Our Hometown” will feature a full length article detailing the goals of the charity event supporting Brunswick Food Pantry: http://brendastates.com/magazines/.

The Brunswick Food Pantry is the second charitable cause to be supported by the Brenda States Insurance Agency since the firm joined the national charity support movement “Agents of Change.” Going forward, States and her team are committed to finding and assisting a new charitable organization in the Cleveland region every sixty days.

Everyone who wants to know more about the charity event in support of the Brunswick Food Pantry, and anyone who wants to be part of the event, is invited by the Brenda States Insurance team to visit this page: http://brendastates.com/causes/ending-hunger-transforming-lives/. Information regarding charitable causes that will be supported by States and her team in the future will be made available on the agency’s Community Causes page: http://brendastates.com/community/.

About Brenda States Insurance Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Brunswick, agency owner Brenda States knows many local families. Her knowledge and understanding of the people in her community ensures that clients of Brenda States Insurance Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Brenda and her team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. Brenda States Insurance Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at Brenda States Insurance Agency, visit http://brendastates.com/ or call (330) 220-0503.