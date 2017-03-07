The Changing Food Retail Landscape: New METTLER TOLEDO Webinar

Attitudes are changing as shoppers pay more attention to where their food is coming from and how their food affects their health. Grocery retailers must quickly adapt and adjust their offerings to maintain shopper loyalty.

METTLER TOLEDO presents a new on-demand webinar that takes a look at this changing landscape, and discusses how the industry is reacting to attitudinal shifts. Learn how new technology is popping up on store shelves, and what new offerings can be found around the perimeter of the grocery store. This webinar also dives into some of the science behind genetically modified foods and how these are created to meet specific consumer demands. After watching this webinar, grocery retailers will be better equipped with knowledge to address the shifting food retail landscape.

The Food Retail Landscape on-demand webinar is free with registration. Visit http://www.mt.com/retail-landscape to learn more.

