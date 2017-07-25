Optimum product inspection of tall, rigid containers, including cartons, doypacks, metal cans, and plastic and glass containers, can be achieved with the new X37 Series of x-ray inspection systems from Mettler-Toledo Safeline X-ray. Available in a number of flexible technology alternatives, the X37 Series can be configured with different detector sensitivity options supported by a range of power generators, to detect and reject contaminants, such as metal, glass, calcified bone, mineral stone and high-density plastics. This customisation enables food manufacturers to create a system specifically designed to suit their individual application, whilst reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO) and complying with safety regulations and guidelines by consistently guaranteeing contaminant-free products.

The X37 Series includes the X3710, X3720 and X3730 x-ray systems, as well as the X3750 - the most technically-advanced x-ray system on the market for glass-in-glass inspection. Featuring an adjustable, angled x-ray beam and innovative detector technology, the X3750 provides outstanding and reliable detection of glass and other dense contaminants at high throughputs. In addition, the X3750 is capable of performing multiple food quality checks, ensuring not just product safety and integrity, but complete brand protection.

The X37 Series – the Big Difference is in Every Detail

To suit a variety of tall, rigid packaging applications, manufacturers can choose between a 0.4mm and a 0.8mm detector diode. The 0.8mm detector technology is five times more sensitive to x-rays than traditional systems, ensuring unparalleled precision in the contaminant inspection of food products. For the inspection of composite cans, cartons, tubes, doypacks and plastic containers, for instance, producers can select a 20W generator which can result in a significant reduction of power consumption and cooling requirements, as it offers the same precision as a conventional 100W device.

“Traditionally, food processors needed to implement high-power x-ray systems to inspect cans or glass containers at high speeds, of up to 1,200 products per minute,” explains Daniela Verhaeg, Marketing Manager of Mettler-Toledo Safeline X-ray. “The X37 Series' advanced detector technology and class-leading inspection software enable systems to offer equal or, in some cases, improved detection levels whilst typically only needing one fifth of the standard x-ray energy power consumption. Consequently, this allows food manufacturers to reduce operational costs whilst maintaining the utmost level of safety and quality for their products”.

The x-ray range can be configured to the particular needs of a specific production facility. Manufacturers can, for example, select different high-speed reject systems to match their production needs and guarantee easy and effective product rejection. Suitable for a wide range of product types, some systems in the Series are available with fully-adjustable pusher and air blast options with large vision windows.

For the X3710/20/30, an optional removable roller track in the reject chute can also be installed to ensure products slide down the chute gently and to facilitate easy cleaning. The X3750 offers a short stroke pusher reject device which is capable of rejecting product that doesn't meet predefined quality levels onto an integrated driven reject table without damaging the product. While standard systems are available in a number of different configurations, Mettler-Toledo Safeline X-ray also offers manufacturers the option to develop bespoke models to meet individual application requirements.

As the X37 Series can easily be integrated onto existing customer lines, manufacturers can maintain high volume production targets with no need to reduce line speeds. Optimum product inspection is achieved at high throughput levels of up to 1,200 containers per minute, depending on product configurations. Furthermore, the x-ray systems are capable of simultaneously performing additional quality control checks, such as assessing the fill level of products, measuring head space, detecting missing caps on plastic bottles, identifying agglomerates, such as flavour and powder lumps, confirming the presence of a vacuum and inspecting for packaging defects. These tried and tested features ultimately ensure that only high-quality products leave the manufacturing facility, optimising product integrity and upholding brand reputation.

All models in the X37 Series are hygienically designed, providing a robust system fit for all applications. The X37 Series is IP65 rated as standard but may be upgraded to IP69, making systems suitable for harsh washdown environments. The hygienic design is further enhanced by sloping surfaces to allow water to run off easily after washdown. User ergonomics have also been fully considered to make systems easy and comfortable to use, for example, full length guiderails can be adjusted from the front of the systems to allow quick and easy installation and changeovers, effectively increasing uptime.

Mettler-Toeldo now offers a 5-year generator warranty for all Next Generation x-ray systems. This ensures the most expensive component of your x-ray system is covered, avoiding any unexpected downtime or additional costs, when purchased with a comprehensive or standard care package.

Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection offers ProdX™ 2.0 data management software system, which is designed for use on food lines, as well as in pharmaceutical and chemical processing. The data management software package connects product inspection equipment across the entire production line into a single, unified network.

More information on the X37 Series can be found at: http://www.mt.com/xray-x37.

About Mettler-Toledo Safeline X-ray

Mettler-Toledo Safeline is the world’s leading supplier of metal detection and x-ray inspection solutions for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Together with Garvens Checkweighing, CI-Vision and Pharmacontrol Electronic GmbH (PCE), Mettler-Toledo Safeline forms the Product Inspection division of Mettler-Toledo.

For general information on Mettler-Toledo Safeline, visit: http://www.mt.com/pi