US Sports Camps is excited to continue its mission of connecting young athletes with the best coaches, facilities, and instruction nationwide. Now offering both contact football camps and non-contact football camps with the option of day or overnight. Each camper practices with and learns from a variety of coaches ranging from ex-pros, college and high school coaches to college players.

“We are incredibly excited to once again offer our national network of Contact Football Camps this summer. We are equally as excited to announce the launch of our Gamebreaker Non-Contact Football Camps nationwide which will focus on proper technique, position skill training and concussion safety. For either one of these camps, we encourage both individuals and teams to enroll,” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

US Sports Football Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Football Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/football or call 1-800-433-6060.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.