Dogs are completely dependent upon humans, and in return, they provide loyal companionship and love us unconditionally – a pretty good deal for us. We hope everyone pitches in to rally behind all of our local furry friends in need.

Michael Lanteri Agency, an insurance and financial services firm serving the families and businesses of the greater Fort Collins area, has unveiled a collaboration with nonprofit Big Bones Canine Rescue as the latest charity campaign in their ongoing community involvement program. Donations to this worthy cause may now be made at http://bigbonescaninerescue.com/.

Big Bones Canine Rescue provides rescue and surrender services to abandoned and neglected dogs of all shapes and sizes, but their primary focus is on Mastiffs and Great Danes. Unfortunately, as little adorable puppies grow into their full size, responsible, loving, long-term homes for these giant breeds are all too often in short supply. The need of care is often urgent, and Big Bones depends both on nurturing volunteers and compassionate donations from the community’s dog lovers.

“It’s heartwarming to see the love and care for these gentle giants found at Big Bones,” said Michael Lanteri, owner of Michael Lanteri Agency. “Dogs are completely dependent upon humans, and in return, they provide loyal companionship and love us unconditionally – a pretty good deal for us. We hope everyone pitches in to rally behind all of our local furry friends in need.”

Utilizing its own resources and seeking the help of its vast network of customers and business partners, Michael Lanteri Agency marches on to ensure customers, friends, family and neighbors are always in good hands. Social media and an email awareness campaign will be used to help the agency’s caring team to spread the word about the initative for Big Bones Canine Rescue. They have also featured the cause in their monthly community magazine, Our Hometown, which is delivered to thousands of households in the Fort Collins metro area. The electronic version of current and archived issues may be viewed at http://www.lanteriagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

Supporting their latest Community Cause has never been easier, as Michael Lanteri Agency has pledged to donate $10 to Big Bones for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. Readers who would like to view the campaign, refer a friend or make a personal donation may do so here: http://www.lanteriagency.com/Providing-a-Big-Help-to-Our-Big-Dogs!_14_community_cause.

The agency recently launched their master charity program ‘Agents of Change’, and has promised to choose a new local organization, family or person every few months to receive support. To learn about past campaigns, please visit http://www.lanteriagency.com/community-cause.

About Michael Lanteri Agency

Serving local families and businesses from offices in Fort Collins, CO, award-winning Michael Lanteri Agency is committed to bringing local people an agency which understands their needs. Michael Lanteri and his team of dedicated professionals work with carriers to assemble a variety of products and services which will ensure their clients’ peace of mind. From all of the products a typical consumer needs (home, auto, boat, ATV, etc.), to business and financial planning services, Michael Lanteri Agency delivers consistently superior service. Their caring experts may be reached by calling 970-482-0078. To learn more about the agency, please visit http://www.lanteriagency.com/.