PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to name the Fort Lauderdale office as the winner of PrideStaff's 212 Degree Award. Presented at PrideStaff's recent Annual Conference, this award recognizes the PrideStaff office whose staff members continually go above and beyond, providing extra effort and contributions to deliver the highest possible level of service to clients and to expand the reach of their local office.

"Being acknowledged in this way is extremely meaningful to Carmen, me and our entire team," said Robert Calamia, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of the Fort Lauderdale office."Every internal staff member plays a unique part in driving our success. Each employee has a distinct role, however, all of us focus on the things our clients and candidates value most. It's this shared focus, combined with a daily commitment to living out PrideStaff's Mission, that has allowed us to earn this distinction."

"Robert, Carmen and the entire Fort Lauderdale team continually raise the bar when it comes to adding value to their services, strengthening partnerships and delivering exceptional experiences for employers and job seekers," said PrideStaff COO Tammi Heaton. "Their innovations and sustained effort have helped them expand their market reach and build a fantastic reputation throughout the Fort Lauderdale area."

By focusing on client and talent experience, PrideStaff has become the only staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for four consecutive years. This places them in a truly elite group of staffing companies that lead the industry in satisfaction.

For more information about PrideStaff, please contact Robert or Carmen Calamia at 754.800.2850.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award four years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.