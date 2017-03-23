We are here to ease the burden of operations for you so you can focus on the research and the patients.

Forte Research Systems, Inc., an industry-leading developer of specialized clinical research solutions, announced several new innovations during the keynote session at the 2017 Spring Onsemble conference at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.

Shree Kalluri, Founder, CEO and Chief Customer Officer, kicked off the keynote by reminding attendees of Forte’s mission to accelerate drug development by creating research centers of excellence. Kalluri addressed attendees, stating, “We are here to ease the burden of operations for you so you can focus on the research and the patients.” Forte continues to innovate and create technologies that help research sites operate more efficiently and announced five new solutions for customers.

New solutions sourced by the customer community

Forte eReg

One challenge faced by many customers is the burden of protocol regulatory management, which led to the development of the Forte eRegulatory Management System (eReg). Forte eReg manages essential protocol documents in a 21 CFR Part 11-compliant system, allows for easy sponsor and monitor access and streamlines regulatory workflows throughout an organization.

Forte EDC

Forte’s customers also needed a compliant, easy-to-use electronic data capture (EDC) system that would meet the needs of clinical research staff. Forte developed Forte EDC, a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant EDC that is individually validated. The hosted, turnkey system allows sites to be up and running quickly, with minimal investments in infrastructure needed.

Forte EVAL

Many large academic medical centers and cancer centers also struggle to efficiently demonstrate the impact of their research. This information, needed for grant submissions and renewals as well as internal analysis, has historically been collected through manual, resource-intensive processes. Forte took this challenge head on and developed Forte Research Evaluation System (EVAL). EVAL acts as a dynamic repository to help customers tell their story and show their research ROI by linking investigators, grants, publications and more. The system tracks key data points related to the NCI Cancer Center Support Grant (CCSG) and the Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA).

Nimblify Insights for EVAL

As technology solutions are developed, Forte also develops analytics for those solutions. Research Insights dashboards for Forte EVAL enable customers to easily display their EVAL data in dynamic, visual dashboards for leadership reports and grant renewals. This streamlines the process by providing teams with the right analytics to demonstrate their research ROI.

Nimblify Sponsor Ratings

Finally, customers wanted a way to improve their relationships with sponsors and CROs. Forte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Nimblify, developed Sponsor Ratings, a free tool for sites that uses automated, objective data from their CTMS, as well as subjective feedback, to display a holistic view of sponsor/CRO performance to help foster successful and positive partnerships.

