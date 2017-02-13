The general public has been wrong before about the popularity of something. Although some critics have said Google+ is dead, we happen to see it as very much alive and kicking for Fort Lauderdale

Express Glass, Fort Lauderdale’s expert sliding glass door repair service, is proud to announce new posts on Google+ for February, 2017. While many pundits have announced Google+ to be "dead," Express Glass is seeing growing interest in its Google+ page and social media posts on glass repair for Fort Lauderdale residents. Helpful information for sliding glass door repair has shown a steady following.

“The general public has been wrong before about the popularity of something. Although some critics have said Google+ is dead, we happen to see it as very much alive and kicking for Fort Lauderdale,” commented Yaniet Santos, general manager of Express Glass. “Our informational posts about sliding glass door repair have recently had a lot of views. That’s why we continue to post new glass repair information to Google's proprietary social media network.”

Several new posts for sliding glass door repair can be found on the Google+ site at https://plus.google.com/u/0/109417325208521643861. Fort Lauderdale residents and the surrounding Florida community can also view information for emergency sliding glass door repair and window replacement at http://www.expressglassfl.com/fort-lauderdale-glass-window-repair/, and then click 'up' to the blog to read posts in full.

Sliding Glass Door Repair in Fort Lauderdale and Alt-Smart Posting on Google+

Recent outcomes in the last election have proven pollsters may not always be correct when predicting a winner. In Fort Lauderdale, the general public may be more interested in helpful glass repair information than previously determined, including reading timely posts on Google+. Google+ has recently experienced a rise in postings for sliding glass door repair and replacement. The topics might not be exciting to pollsters, but Fort Lauderdale residents have shown an interest in reading helpful glass repair information!

Express Glass, a five-star rated sliding glass door repair service in Fort Lauderdale, has recently announced a rise in Google+ postings. Trending topics covering conservative values vs. progressive values for sliding glass door repair service have been noticed by the public. Other popular topics such as repairing vs. replacing sliding glass doors and fixing a jammed patio door have been posted and viewed. Google+ may have been counted out by critics, but Florida residents might have other priorities. Alt-smart posts for residential and commercial sliding glass door repair can be found in Google+. Interested parties are urged to visit the company's Google+ page or contact the company for interview opportunities.

About Express Glass Repair and Board Up

Express Glass and Board Up Service Inc. is a family owned and operated glass repair business with more than 20 years of experience. Professional technicians and the large variety of inventory make Express Glass the top sliding glass door repair service. If customers are looking for Fort Lauderdale sliding glass door repair as well as glass repair in Delray Beach or West Palm Beach glass repair, please reach out to the company for a free estimate. If customers need a 24/7 Sliding Glass Door repair service in Ft. Lauderdale or Boca Raton or Miramar, technicians are standing by. The company specializes in sliding glass door repair and window glass repair; technicians will handle any glass replacement situation efficiently. Home or business glass repair is the company's main priority.

Express Glass Repair and Board up

