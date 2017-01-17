Fpweb.net adds managed database service

Fpweb.net, a managed IT services and cloud provider with a global infrastructure and headquarters in St. Louis, Mo., has added managed database to its managed services. The managed database offering is available on-premises, or in any cloud, with around-the-clock, USA-based support and a six-minute response service level agreement.

Fpweb.net is a Microsoft Network Partner with 1.9 billion logins managed since 1999. Its 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week database administration provides support across all database systems, including Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, MongoDB, and DB2.

Included within the database administration and support of its managed database service, Fpweb provides query tuning, performance and SAN setup, warehouse and BI, .NET development and business value translation, Amazon RDS for SQL Server, Azure for SQL Database, SQL Server upgrades, disaster recovery strategies implementation, high availability, and data type conversions.

Fpweb offers managed database as part of its managed services plan, Absolute Support®, which provides 24/7 access to expertise, up to $22,000/month multi-role savings, and frees up IT teams to innovate.

A 30-minute webinar about managed database that Fpweb.net recently recorded is posted at https://youtu.be/Ho5s37fLAJ8. Visit http://www.fpweb.net/managed-database for more information about Fpweb.net's managed database service and its other managed services.