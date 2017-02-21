Fpweb Donating 2 Percent of New Business to charity: water

Fpweb.net donating 2 percent of new business to charity: water

Fpweb.net, a managed IT services and cloud provider with a global infrastructure and headquarters in St. Louis, Mo., has increased its community outreach. For every $100 of new business, Fpweb is donating $2 to charity: water on behalf of its clients. charity: water is a non-profit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. 100% of the money is used to build clean water projects.

According to charity: water, 663 million people in the world live without clean water, which is nearly one in 10 people worldwide, or twice the population of the United States. The majority live in isolated rural areas and spend hours every day walking to collect water for their family. Not only does walking for water keep kids out of school or take up time that parents could be using to earn money, but the water often carries diseases that can make everyone sick.

Fpweb also gives back to its St. Louis community by supporting several local non-profit organizations.

The BackStoppers – Financially assisting the families of St. Louis area first responders who die in the line of duty by paying off all debt, assuming financial obligations such as mortgage payments, taxes, providing health and dental insurance, and helping with the costs of elementary, secondary, and college/vocational education.

The Little Bit Foundation – Giving, serving, and advocating for impoverished children in St. Louis through partnerships with area schools and serving as the backbone of distribution for programs that provide for students’ essential needs.

Missouri Botanical Garden – The nation’s oldest botanical garden in continuous operation and a National Historic Landmark, the Garden is a center for botanical research and science education, as well as an oasis in the city of St. Louis.

St. Louis Public Radio – Provides the St. Louis region award-winning, in-depth news on-air and online, insightful discussion, and entertaining programs that focus on the issues and people who shape our communities, our country and our world.

St. Louis Zoo – Recently voted America’s Top Free Attraction, the St. Louis Zoo welcomes more than 3 million visitors a year and is renowned for its innovative approaches to animal management, wildlife conservation, research, and education.