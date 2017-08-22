Fpweb Named Among Top 10 SharePoint Consulting Companies

Fpweb.net, a SharePoint consulting and managed cloud services provider, was named among the top 10 SharePoint Consulting Companies of 2017 by Recovendor.com, a website that ranks the world’s most recommended vendors.

Fpweb.net is a top SharePoint consultant firm with the best SharePoint consulting experts and rates. A trusted SharePoint adviser, Fpweb has been plugged into the SharePoint industry since Microsoft’s SharePoint predecessor, FrontPage.

The USA-based staff at Fpweb is located in St. Louis, Missouri, and partners with organizations to guide their entire SharePoint lifecycle. Fpweb SharePoint consultation services can help facilitate collaboration, increase employee engagement and automate business processes – regardless of the organization’s scale and industry.

Fpweb provides access to a toolkit that achieves straightforward workflows, increased collaboration and productivity, and integration with other systems to produce a unified communication platform for employees, secure storage for documents, and a centralized source of business processes.

Fpweb's SharePoint consulting services also can help tailor SharePoint by improving its UI and UX, creating engaging sites that support an organization’s corporate identity and bolster functionality. Fpweb.net can help secure an organization’s confidential information in SharePoint, relying on a deep understanding of the platform’s architecture, Business Connectivity Services, and Microsoft’s best practices.

The Fpweb SharePoint Health Check will provide a full-body scan of an organization's SharePoint functionality and pinpoint possible problems.

The first to host every version of SharePoint in the cloud, Fpweb has managed 1.9 billion SharePoint logins since 1999, and has performed more than 5,000 custom SharePoint migrations. Fpweb.net is a certified Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider. In addition to SharePoint consulting services, Fpweb provides SharePoint migration, hosting, admin, development, and backup services.

Visit fpweb.net/sharepoint/consulting for more information about Fpweb’s SharePoint consulting services and to get a quote. Email sales at fpweb dot net, or call 866-780-4678, with any questions.