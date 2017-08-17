Fpweb Extends SharePoint Trial to 30 Days

Fpweb.net, a SharePoint hosting and managed cloud services provider with a global infrastructure and headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, has extended its free SharePoint demonstration sites to a 30-day trial.

Organizations can test their custom code or apps with a free, 30-day test drive of a SharePoint 2013 or SharePoint 2016 dedicated environment. Fpweb’s expert SharePoint support is included.

SharePoint is the leading intranet, team site, and content management software from Microsoft. It allows better collaboration for more agility and innovation. SharePoint also includes workflows and routing, document management, file shares, dashboards and scorecards, business intelligence reporting, analytics, program and project management, blogs, and wikis.

Companies that have developed custom code for their SharePoint site that does not work in Office 365 can try it out in a secure, private cloud with a Fpweb.net demo server.

Fpweb.net has more than two decades of SharePoint experience. The first to host every version of SharePoint in the cloud, Fpweb has managed 1.9 billion SharePoint logins since 1999. It has performed more than 5,000 custom SharePoint migrations, and also offers SharePoint backup, SharePoint consulting, SharePoint development, and SharePoint admin services in addition to SharePoint migration and SharePoint hosting solutions.

A certified Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider and a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, Fpweb is HIPAA, PCI, SOX, and ITAR compliance-ready. All of its data centers are fully-redundant and SSAE 16 SOC I Tier III certified.

Sign up for a free 30-day SharePoint trial at fpweb.net/sharepoint/trial and email sales at fpweb dot net, or call 866-780-4678, with any questions.