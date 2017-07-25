Jeremy Vance Joins Fpweb as VP of Technology

Fpweb.net, a managed cloud and security services provider based in St. Louis, Missouri, has hired Jeremy Vance as its new vice president of technology. Vance joins Fpweb in August and will oversee cloud, infrastructure, and managed security services.

Vance previously served as vice president of information technology at Pabst Brewing Company in San Antonio, Texas for four years. At Pabst, he led his team in developing a technology road map for modernizing the business systems and processes that reduced end user computing licensing costs, implemented a secure and highly available infrastructure platform meeting future compliance requirements, a sales force automation and customer relationship management platform, and a consolidated enterprise resource planning platform to improve financial management.

Additionally, his team integrated cloud-based consumer merchandising websites with outsourced fulfillment partners, developed an inventory and demand planning platform to enable a modern sales and operation planning process, and designed a cross-functional integrated product life cycle management and project management tool to improve cross-department collaboration for enterprise innovation.

Prior to his time at Pabst, Vance worked as the director of information technology for the American Italian Past Company (AIPC) division of Ralcorp Holdings and Director of Technical Infrastructure for AIPC in Kansas City. He also has experience as the director of information technology for Archer Technologies in Kansas City.

Vance earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served six years as an officer in the US Army and the National Guard. Jeremy and his wife, Melanie, have four children and reside in High Ridge, Missouri.