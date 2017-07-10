Curvy - Connecting Singles & Women with Curves

BBWorNot.com simplifies BBW dating by offering several unique features. The users of Curvy are raving about how this app has made it convenient for them to approach single BBW and BHM. Curvy is available for both iOS and Android users. The main goal of BBWorNot.com is to provide BBW a safe and secure platform via which they can easily look for compatible partners without feeling ashamed or being judged.

“We aim at bringing plus sized men and BBW women together and provide them exciting opportunities to connect and communicate with each other so that they can get to know each other and enjoy the wonderful benefits of plus size dating this website has to offer. After all, who said only slim and thin people can enjoy the miracles and pleasures of dating! We strongly believe that big sized men and women can have great fun together and make unforgettable memories”, as stated by BBWorNot.com.

Though there are several BBW dating websites available nowadays, there are several things that set Curvy apart from other BBW dating apps. One of the most prominent features is that this app allows its users to reply messages and browse other users’ profile without any restrictions. This simply means that one can approach anyone without any hindrances. As there are no hidden rules or restrictions, so this means that one can easily view other members’ photo, be a part of different groups & discussions, organize and attend events, and also gather expert dating information from BBWorNot.com’s blogs.

“Yes! We are well aware of the fact that there are hundreds of dating sites and apps already available, but we are always trying to offer the user experience . Our unique features like the newly added photo verification option and result-oriented platform give an edge over all the other BBW dating apps. The efficiency of Curvy can simply be observed by the increasing numbers of its users. The best thing is that - though we are a relatively newly launched website - several members of our dating service have successfully been able to find the love of their lives within this short time period. So, if you are planning to download a BBW dating app to start your search for a compatible partner, Curvy could be a good option for you”, stated the spokesperson of BBWorNot.com.

About:

Curvy is a newly launched Big Beautiful Women dating app by BBWorNot.com. For more information, please get Curvy iOS app at App Store and Curvy Android app at Google Play Store