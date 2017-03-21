With the release of a new version of SpaceStudio, Space Codesign has launched a new website and a new logo. Our solution provides developers with architectural validation and a simple development environment for system prediction.

Space Codesign Systems, a leading provider of an end-to-end automated hardware/software co-design software solution - from high-level functional specification to architectural and RTL (Registered Transfer Level) coding phase, introduces SpaceStudio version 3. The new version of Space Codesign’s tool will enable embedded software developers and system designers to accelerate the functional verification and design-validation cycle, improve code quality and lower SoC design costs.

System architects struggle to exploit parallelism of sequential programs by extracting the different granularities of an application and achieving the optimized architecture. “Early-stage decision making with a multiprocessor FPGA systems has always been tricky,” says Dr. Guy Bois, founder and president of Space Codesign Systems. “Our solution provides developers with architectural validation and a simple development environment for system prediction.”

SpaceStudio V3 provides a simulation environment to validate and predict performance of early-designed applications. The solution allows system designers to run the exact algorithm but on different targets (e.g., hardware [HLS], software [C++], etc.) without the need to duplicate functional elements. Thus, it accelerates the development process and helps system designers to pinpoint which system architecture is the most efficient for a specific application. For applications where computational functions can operate on a distinct dataset, such as for an image analysis algorithm, a multi-instance support can replicate several instances of these functions as software threads and/or hardware accelerators.

About Space Codesign Systems

Founded in 2008, Space Codesign Systems Inc. offers virtual platform technology products and services for the creation of embedded systems applications centered on ESL (Electronic System Level) design technology and hardware/software codesign methodology.

Space Codesign Systems’ technology was initially developed in the Microelectronics and Microsystems Group (GRM2) at the Polytechnique Montréal, where the SpaceStudio technology matured to become a powerful and unique front-end design tool. The pioneering HW/SW co-design technology produced by Space Codesign Systems enables designers around the world to enjoy a higher level of abstraction and executable representation for embedded systems design.