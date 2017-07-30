Fusion Events Worldwide "Our team of talented individuals are world renowned and deliver the utmost level of client experience and enjoyment."

Matthew Betsinger and Mario Peters have continued their rapid growth in the events and entertainment business by combining 30+ years of experience under one umbrella.

“We are looking forward to providing the Central Florida area, the top travel destination on the planet, with the finest events and entertainment available in the market. Our team of talented individuals are world renowned and deliver the utmost level of client experience and enjoyment.” says Betsinger, the company’s co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer.

Mario Peters, the company’s CEO and co-founder has traveled the world as a Sound Engineer and Master Chef since 1995. He has and continues to perform in places such as the Tomorrowland festival, Ibiza, Poland, Playa del Carmen, all of Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and along the east coast of the United States. Throughout his journey, he has cultivated crops, discovered local cultures, worked with chefs of all cuisines and performed alongside the world’s top disc jockeys on some of the biggest and most well-known stages. “While growing up in France, I developed a love for food and music and it truly is an art to me. I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to attend one of the best culinary schools in the world, work with some incredible music icons, and travel everywhere learning from all types of people. I love my family, I love my fans and I love what I do.” says Peters.

About Fusion Events Worldwide

Fusion Events Worldwide is headquartered in Windermere, Florida and is a one stop resource for all events and entertainment needs. While it focuses on the Central Florida region, it also provides entertainment around the world. Its services include: Weddings, DJ/Emcees, Corporate Events, Social Events, Mitzvahs, Prom/Homecoming Parties, Stage/Dance Floor Lighting, Audio/Visual Production, Custom Stage Creation, Promo Models, Romantic Dining Experiences, Celebrities, Executive Chef Classes, Luxury & Sport Boat Tours, and more.

Individuals interested in booking an event or learning more about Fusion Events Worldwide, can call (407) 630-1077, email info(at)fusioneventsworldwide(dot)com, or visit http://www.fusioneventsworldwide.com.