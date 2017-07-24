Dr. Jeffrey Durmer, MD, PhD - Chief Medical Officer of FusionHealth A lack of adherence to traditional treatments like PAP therapy is a common problem. As a result, patients not only continue to suffer from poor sleep, but a host of other health issues related to their untreated OSA.

A new report released today by FusionHealth, the first comprehensive sleep management solution focused on delivering end-to-end sleep health care at scale, indicates record-breaking adherence results for the company’s obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) program.

Recent literature shows that adherence rates for positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, the most widely utilized treatment for OSA, typically range between 40 to 60 percent. Today, FusionHealth reported that, across approximately 4,000 users over a 5 year period, 91 percent of participants remained actively engaged in PAP therapy, with an average use of 6.7 days per week at a rate of 6.5 hours per night. These statistics far exceed all regulatory requirements and current clinical practice standards.

In addition, FusionHealth reports that the average participant’s Apnea–Hypopnea Index (AHI), which measures the frequency of sleep-disrupting respiratory events per hour, dropped from a pre-treatment average of 43 per hour (considered severe) to an on-treatment average of 1.5 per hour (considered normal). Furthermore, given that 90 percent of FusionHealth participants remain in therapy for multiple years, not only is healthy sleep restored, but risk for sleep-related chronic comorbidities like obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular disease is reduced.

Lastly, as determined by a well-known clinically-validated quality of life assessment, after the first 90 days of treatment FusionHealth participants experienced a 19 percent improvement in mental health, a 14 percent improvement in physical health, a 25 percent increase in vitality and a 38 percent improvement in their general health and well-being. While participants have experienced individual results, their employers are also seeing direct financial benefits such as a 20 percent savings year-over-year in healthcare costs.

“Treatment for disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea are only effective when they are used,” said Dr. Jeffrey Durmer, co-founder and chief medical officer of FusionHealth. “Unfortunately, a lack of adherence to traditional treatments like PAP therapy is a common problem. As a result, patients not only continue to suffer from poor sleep, but a host of other health issues related to their untreated OSA. That is why the advances made by FusionHealth in this space are so important – not only are more patients given access to treatment, but they are twice as likely to continue their vital therapy under our model.”

