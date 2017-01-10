The biggest challenge we see for many of our customers is communication with all three shifts of employees, then getting that information to us. G-Trak Mobile solved this issue and allows employees instant access to service when it is convenient for them.

Technological advancements dominate businesses today to provide efficiency and data that drive the business forward. Leading the way in the uniform rental industry, Gallagher Uniform recently created its own mobile application, G-Trak Mobile, to provide their customers and every uniform wearer with personalized, live access to uniform delivery tracking and service requests.

John Gallagher, President of Gallagher Uniform shared, “Customer service impacts customer loyalty. We take service very seriously here at Gallagher Uniform, which is why we use technology to improve communications at every level for our customers. The biggest challenge we see for many of our customers is communication with all three shifts of employees, then getting that information to us. G-Trak Mobile solved this issue and allows employees instant access to service when it is convenient for them. It is a game changer for the industry.”

G-Trak Mobile was developed to integrate seamlessly with Gallagher’s internal garment tracking system. Utilizing barcodes and radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips on each individual garment they can be identified and tracked at any point in the rental cycle, whether that be in wash, repair, in route or anywhere in between. John Gallagher added, “We’ve had a web-based solution for our customers to utilize for years, but we’re excited to take it a step further as we continue to implement innovative solutions for our customers. The world is going mobile and that now includes your uniform rental service with Gallagher Uniform.”

“We’ve had customers both large and small telling us that the app has really simplified things and is saving them a lot of time and energy. But for our largest customers in particular, it’s one less thing for management to worry about knowing whenever an employee needs a size change, has a damaged shirt or is wondering when their next delivery is. Those employees can take care of it with Gallagher right on their phone, regardless of what shift they’re working.”

G-Trak Mobile handles requests for repairs, replacements, size changes; what’s getting delivered next, garment history, cancel collection, and more. Customers and uniform wearers get communication and direct feedback via text or email notifications depending on their preferences. The app is available for free in iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

About Gallagher Uniform

Established in 1893, Gallagher Uniform is a family owned company based in Battle Creek, Michigan that provides specialized and innovative uniform rental, lease and purchase programs, along with mats, towels and facility services to business and industry throughout mid & southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. Learn more at http://www.gallagheruniform.com