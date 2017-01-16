US Sports Camps and Gamebreaker Softshell Helmets have partnered to launch the Gamebreaker Non-Contact Football Skills Camps this summer. These camps are devoted to protecting youth in sports and offering athletes the opportunity to play the sport of football they love while reducing the risk of head injuries and concussions.

The Gamebreaker Non-Contact Football Skills Camp at Whitmer High School Stadium and the Elite Athletics Academy Coaches and Staff conduct the program. Directing the program is former Division 1 and Arena Football Player, Brandon Carter. Coach Carter is currently the Varsity Assistant Football and Baseball Coach at Whitmer High School brining years of experience to the field. As part of the camp program, every camper is given a Gamebreaker Softshell Helmet as part of their camper package.

“By bringing great coaches together in a fun and safe environment, youth football players are able to excel at the sport, learn new skills and make new friends all under the same setting. We are thrilled to be able to partner with the coaches at Elite Athletics Academy to offer this Gamebreaker Football Skills Camp in Ohio this summer.” states Mike de Surville, Senior Vice President of US Sports Camps.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the Gamebreaker Non-Contact Football Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/football/gamebreaker/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.