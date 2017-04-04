US Sports Camps and Gamebreaker Softshell Helmets share the dedication to creating a safe and fun environment for athletes to improve their skills at great camps. The Gamebreaker Flag Football Skills Camps are devoted to protecting youth in sports and offer athletes the opportunity to play the sport they love while reducing the risk of head injuries and concussions.

Nine locations have been established for the summer of 2017 in the following states; California, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

“We have been in the football camp business for nearly two decades and understand the importance of providing football skills instruction in a fun and safe environment. Gamebreaker Helmets is going to help us achieve our goal by not only providing quality protective headgear but also through injury prevention and education.” states Mike de Surville, Senior Vice President of US Sports Camps.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Football Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/football/gamebreaker/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.