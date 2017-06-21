Arkieva Named as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation We believe our positioning as a visionary in the recent Sales and Operations Planning Systems of differentiation by Gartner, demonstrates Arkieva’s commitment to enhancing our supply chain technology solutions to meet changing market demands.

Arkieva, a leading provider of Advanced Planning and Scheduling software tools for manufacturing companies, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the “Visionaries” quadrant of the “Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning System of Differentiation (SOD)1.”

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation is based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. In the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation, Arkieva has been positioned as a Visionary, moving up as a Challenger from the previous quadrant.

“We believe our positioning as a visionary in the recent Sales and Operations Planning Systems of differentiation by Gartner, demonstrates Arkieva’s commitment to enhancing our supply chain technology solutions to meet changing market demands and emerging market trends,” said Georgi Genov, Chief Technology Officer at Arkieva. “This responsiveness is as a result of the valuable feedback and the great relationships that we’ve built with our customers over the years. Our best ideas of product enhancements and performance upgrades often originate from our commitment to solving our customers’ problems, swiftly and effectively.”

The Gartner study discusses the need for more enterprise-level S&OP solutions. Gartner Analyst Tim Payne notes that, “Today, companies are generally further along in their journey toward (or beyond) Stage 4 maturity. Therefore, users' requirements are more oriented toward enterprise-level S&OP, with strong supply chain modeling, financial impact analysis and tight integration back into the operational planning environment 1.”

The Arkieva Supply Chain Planning solution suite provides a tightly integrated modular planning system that scales with businesses along different maturity stages. The solution comes with a wide spectrum of product functionality, including demand planning, inventory planning and optimization, finite scheduling, production optimization, margin optimization and business intelligence.

Learn More:

Visit Arkieva Gartner MQ Page Get a Demo

About Arkieva

Arkieva (http://www.arkieva.com) is more than a supply chain software technology company. We are a team of dedicated supply chain consultants helping global and national manufacturers transform supply chain complexities into a competitive advantage — one supply chain link at a time. With over 15,000 users worldwide using Arkieva in 250 unique applications, the Arkieva Supply Chain Planning Software Suite offers a robust solution supporting a full range of needs for Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP). The Advanced S&OP management features of Arkieva include a Collaborative Demand Manager, Inventory Planner, Inventory Analyzer, Supply Planner (full optimization), Replenishment Planner, S&OP Central, and Finite Scheduler. Arkieva is used in some of the world’s largest corporations, including Driscoll’s, Sunsweet Growers, Gates, AkzoNobel, Linde, Owens Corning, Momentive, Continental Foods, SPI Pharma, Cytec, CF Industries, Linxens, Cardone, Federal Mogul, Wonderful brands, and Ontex.

Connect with Arkieva



Discolosure

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation, T. Payne, May 1, 2017

Arkieva Media Contact

Hellen Oti-Yeboah, Marketing Manager

hyeboah(at)arkieva(dot)com

302.861.2022

# # #