Solar Inverter Gasket Materials Touch Brochure “The materials from Rogers Corporation in this brochure cover a range of options for designers seeking sealing solutions for solar inverters and enclosures that protect technology equipment from dust and water ingress“, said Bill Stockwell. Past News Releases RSS Reinforced Conductive Silicone...

EMI Gasket Materials Touch Brochure...

Chamber Port Plugs for...

Stockwell Elastomerics announces the availability of a new Solar Inverter Gasket Materials Touch Brochure highlighting enclosure gasket materials from Rogers Corporation used to protect solar inverters, grid monitoring and related alternative energy equipment that is generally subjected to long term outdoor conditions. This touch brochure was developed jointly by Stockwell Elastomerics and Rogers Corporation. It includes tactile buttons of 10 different materials. Created to assist engineers tasked with specifying gaskets for solar inverter and other alternative energy enclosures, the Solar Inverter Gasket Materials Touch Brochure can be requested online at: http://www.stockwell.com/SolarInverterTouch.

Stockwell Elastomerics fabricates enclosure gaskets used to protect solar inverters, grid monitoring and related alternative energy equipment (http://www.stockwell.com/solar-inverter-enclosure-gaskets.php) used in long term outdoor exposure conditions using high performance materials from Rogers Corporation. These materials include Rogers BISCO® RS-700 series closed cell silicone sponge, BISCO® HT-800 series silicone foam, Rogers PORON® microcellular urethane foam and BISCO® EC-2130 electrically conductive silicone rubber. Small physical samples are attached to this tactile brochure to touch and feel the materials.

“The materials from Rogers Corporation selected for this brochure cover a range of options for designers seeking sealing solutions when designing solar inverters and enclosures that protect technology equipment from dust and water ingress“, said Stockwell Elastomerics’ President Bill Stockwell. “We frequently see requirements for gaskets that require soft closure force due to the enclosure design. Reference samples such as those on this touch brochure help the designer to narrow the options.”

BISCO RS-700 series is closed cell silicone sponge produced with a smooth, durable skin on both surfaces. The smooth surface and tight cell structure enable sealing of enclosures with less closure force. Silicone rubber provides consistent deflection properties in cold and hot climates, and silicone provides long term performance - resisting the damaging effects of UV and sunlight.

BISCO HT-800 series silicone foam (http://www.stockwell.com/silicone-foam.php) has been field tested for long term outdoor enclosure applications such as telecom base stations for many years. HT-800 has excellent compression set resistance, UL 94V-0 flame rating and is considered an excellent value for many silicone gasket applications. HT-800 series is UL 50, UL 50E, UL 508 and UL 157 recognized and an outstanding choice for NEMA enclosures.

PORON micro-cellular polyurethane foam is widely used for indoor electrical and electronic enclosures requiring protection from dust and light water exposure. PORON foams (http://www.stockwell.com/poron-foam-cellular-urethane.php) are high performance materials with excellence compression set resistance and are UL 94HBF flame rated.

BISCO EC-2130 electrically conductive silicone is a soft, 30 durometer conductive particle filled silicone that performs a dual function of EMI shielding while also sealing out environmental conditions.

Stockwell Elastomerics has full on-site fabricating capabilities, including application of pressure sensitive adhesives, water jet cutting, die cutting and slitting-to-width to produce gaskets from silicone foams, closed cell silicone sponges and similar high performance gasketing materials.

About Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Stockwell Elastomerics’ core competence is the fabrication and molding of silicone rubber (http://www.stockwell.com/silicone-rubber.php) and similar high performance elastomers. On-site production capabilities include adhesive lamination, slitting, die cutting, water jet cutting and custom molding. Many Stockwell Elastomerics customers take advantage of water jet cutting and flash cutting for fast turn prototypes and initial production. Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 registered.

Contact Stockwell Elastomerics (http://www.stockwell.com/contact.php) for complete information on silicone rubber products, PORON cellular urethanes, and custom fabrication and molding.

BISCO® is a registered trademark of Rogers Corporation.

PORON® is a registered trademark of Rogers Corporation.