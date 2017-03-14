This program will develop friendships among students who may never have had contact with one another, and re-enforces academics for continued growth.

Atlanta special needs-school, Cumberland Academy of Georgia, has launched a brand-new after-school mentoring program for its students in conjunction with Pace Academy, a private K-12 college preparatory school in Atlanta.

High school student volunteers from Pace Academy will be providing weekly tutoring and mentoring to Cumberland’s students, who may have autism, Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or other learning differences. The goal of the mentoring program is not only to provide academic help to Cumberland students, but also to foster strong relationships between the schools, children, and the local community.

“Cumberland is always adding innovative programs to the Cumberland school experience,” says Debbi Scarborough, founding director at Cumberland Academy of Georgia. “In conjunction with enhancing the academic strengths of each student, Cumberland also enhances social growth and development. This program will develop friendships among students who may never have had contact with one another, and re-enforces academics for continued growth.”

For more information about Cumberland Academy of Georgia, go to http://cumberlandacademy.org/. Donations to Cumberland Academy of Georgia are accepted at the school’s website, https://cumberlandacademy.org/support/donate/.

About Cumberland Academy of Georgia:

Cumberland Academy of Georgia specializes in the needs of students in grades 4 through 12 who have high-functioning autism, Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and learning disabilities. Cumberland was founded in 2007 by Debbi and Matthew Scarborough, and is a fully-accredited, independent, non-profit school that seeks to provide a safe and supportive academic atmosphere for its students. Cumberland accepts applications year-round. To schedule a family tour, please contact Terri Brooks, director of admissions, at 404-835-9000, or email admissions(at)cumberlandacademy(dot)org.