Every lawn can use help in the Fall to ensure it emerges in great shape the following Spring. But, sometimes it isn't easy to figure out exactly what to do to make a lawn look its best. Giroud Tree and Lawn's 5 Ways to Rebuild Problem Lawns provides the actions homeowners need to take now.

"Cooler air, less daylight and warm soil temperatures make Fall the best time to get a lawn into prime condition," says Lou Giroud, President of Giroud Tree and Lawn. "The first step is to get clear on where the lawn needs help. Homeowners should get a professional lawn evaluation and pH test to identify problem areas and determine the best actions."

How the lawn looks right now will dictate the best lawn care actions for Fall. Lawns that are thick and lush now may only require minimal help. However, lawns that are plagued with bare spots, weeds, crabgrass or a poor overall appearance will need more extensive repair.

Seeding is usually the first fix that a homeowner considers. It makes sense. Spread the seed over all those bare, thin and weedy areas and magically the lawn will get thick and green. Unfortunately, it's not that simple. If a homeowner really wants the seed to germinate and grow, it takes preparing the soil and selecting the right seed.

A lawn care professional should determine the best kind of seed to match the rest of the lawn and growing environment. Soil preparation is also key. Aeration and top dressing needs to be done to create the best bed for planting seeds. This process ensures successful germination and establishment of seedlings and allows air, water and nutrients to reach the roots and stimulate healthy growth.

Here are Giroud Tree and Lawn's Top 5 Ways to Rebuild a Problem Lawn.

1. Aeration: Every lawn benefits from aeration. It breaks up dense thatch and fractures compacted soil. With better access to air and nutrients and room to grow, Aeration enables lawns to grow deeper roots and develop a thicker and more lush appearance next season.

2. Seeding: Bare, thin and shaded areas need seeding. Also, lawns with disease or drought issues can be improved by over-seeding with newer, more disease and drought resistant grass varieties. Seeding in the Fall promotes strong root growth, better seed germination and less competition from weeds and crabgrass.

3. Soil pH Test: Balanced soil pH is essential to a healthy lawn. A simple pH test will show if the lawn is out of balance. Most lawns in the Philadelphia region are too acidic. Adding lime will reduce acidity and enable the grass to better absorb nutrients.

4. Fertilization—Lawns should be fertilized with a fall formula that establishes strong root systems. According to The Spruce, "Fall is the time when cool season grasses recover from summer stresses such as drought, heat, and disease. If the lawn has been properly fertilized in the late summer and fall, turf grass can begin to store carbohydrate reserves in the stems, rhizomes, and stolons. These carbohydrate reserves help grass resist winter injury and disease, and serve as a source of energy for root and shoot growth the following spring. A late fall fertilization will also provide better winter color, enhanced spring green up and increased rooting."

5. Lawn Replacement: For lawns plagued with widespread issues, the only solution may be a total lawn replacement in the Fall. This should include killing off or removing the existing lawn, preparing the soil, and laying down a new lawn with seed or sod.

While figuring out the best actions to take will depend on the condition of the lawn, Giroud Tree and Lawn recommends taking steps between now and October to fix lawn problems. From just simple aeration and seeding to a complete lawn replacement, warm soil, moderate daytime temperatures and cooler nights in the Fall give homeowners the best chance for success and a beautiful lawn next spring.

About Giroud Tree and Lawn

Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, tree removal and lawn care programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal and traditional and 100% organic lawn programs to keep lawns healthy and green . Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded the Angie's List Super Service Award® every year since 2005. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.