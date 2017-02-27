Goldstream Incorporated undergo brand revamp

The logo makeover is the first step in the brand revamp for Goldstream Incorporated

The brand revamp was inspired by a recent industry conference the firm attended in London, where one of the guest speakers highlighted the importance and benefits of a strong brand and the role that branding plays in talent acquisition.

About Goldstream Incorporated: http://www.goldstreamincorporated.co.uk/about-us/

The logo makeover is the first step in the brand revamp for Goldstream Incorporated, with CEO Dan Coolican keen to freshen up the company's website. Rebranding breathes new life into a business and shows the focus and vision of a firm. Aside from the lion concept, Mr Coolican revealed that his input in the original branding for Goldstream Incorporated was minimal. “When we initially launched, branding wasn’t something I felt confident about contributing towards. I knew I wanted a lion on the logo but other than that, I left most of the decision making in the hands of the professionals. However, now I have more experience I am much more hands on, and I have been involved in every stage of the logo evolution, and I am excited for the website to be next,” said Mr Coolican.

A lion symbolises wisdom, power, courage and ferocity - all traits that Mr Coolican wanted to be synonymous with his business. The entrepreneur and business owner was excited to give the brand an overhaul but was conscious of staying true to the original idea, while making it fresher and modern at the same time.

The revamp of the website is still in its early planning stage. However, the objective is to portray more of the company culture and not be so focused towards client acquisition. CEO Dan Coolican hopes that once launched, the new site will help with the firm's recruitment process, allowing them to attract the right kind of applicants to the business. This can be done by providing them with a feel of the company culture, the firm’s goals and ambitions, and how they can fit in with all the above.

At Goldstream Incorporated they recognise the importance of evolving, and they encourage people to embrace change. Goldstream Incorporated is an outsourced sales and marketing firm based in Nottingham. As direct marketing specialists, the firm works closely alongside their clients to create unique marketing campaigns, which will accurately represent their products or services to consumers. There has been much excitement over the brand revamp, and CEO Dan Coolican is passionate about gaining maximum exposure for the Goldstream Incorporated brand in 2017.