The International Junior Golf Academy (IJGA) in Hilton Head, SC and Bishops Gate Golf Academy (BGGA) in Howey-in-the-Hills, FL are two of the most recognizable junior golf camp programs in the nation, attracting over 800 players from across the world each summer.

Starting in February, US Sports Camps Inc., operators of the Nike Junior Golf Camps nationwide, will support the promotional efforts of the International Junior Sports and Education Advisors (IJSA) to attract players in the United States to IJGA Junior Golf Camps and BGGA Junior Golf Camps.

“Nike Junior Golf Camps, IJGA, and BGGA have historically been some of the most popular, and well-respected, junior golf programs in the world,” states Vice President of US Sports Camps, Nicholas Brunner. “By working with IJSA and their marketing teams, we aim to provide more exposure to their top-notch camps by virtue of our domestic marketing relationships and reach.”

IJGA is the oldest, independent junior golf academy in the nation. Their year-round academy provides a blend of academics, training and competition and has boasted a nearly 100% college placement rate during its history. Separate from the year-round boarding academy, IJGA offers week-long summer camp programs utilizing the golf and dorm facilities and professional staff used for full-time students. 2017 camps begin June 5th and continue for 10 consecutive weeks in the summer.

BGGA in Central Florida offers full-time/year-round programs, player development programs and week-long summer camps. Located on beautiful Lake Harris in Florida’s Lake County, the BGGA property boasts a first-class training facility with a 16-acre range and 11 golf holes and a staff of over 10 experienced and dedicated professionals. BGGA camps begin June 11th and run for eight (8) consecutive weeks in 2017.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with US Sports Camps, who are an outstanding organization with a long history in promoting youth camps in the USA,” states CEO of International Junior Sports and Education Advisors, Lee-Anne Misseldine. “We believe USSC will be an excellent partner to attract juniors to our summer golf camp programs.”

Players, coaches, parents and others interested in the 2017 Nike Golf Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/golf or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

