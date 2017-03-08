US Sports Camps and Golf Channel Academy Launch GCA Junior Golf Camps

We’re very pleased to be working with US Sports Camps to help our coaches grow their golf camp business.

Golf Channel Academy (GCA), the Golf Channel-backed network of elite PGA and LPGA professionals, will launch junior golf camps this summer with marketing and administrative support from US Sports Camps (USSC), licensed operators of Nike Sports Camps. GCA Junior Golf Camps will appear in a handful of U.S. markets in 2017, with plans to expand nationwide in 2018 and 2019.

“We’re excited to partner with Golf Channel Academy this summer,” stated Jason West, senior vice president for US Sports Camps, Inc. "We share a common interest in shaping junior golfers into lifelong participants and the camps are a great vehicle. The GCA network includes some of the finest golf coaches in the country. Campers will get better and hopefully have a great time in the process.”

Golf Channel Academy is a network of world-class coaches and teaching facilities dedicated to game improvement for players of all levels. It is the hands-on coaching extension of the cable network’s instruction programming, offering personalized one-on-one and group coaching that is among the highest quality instruction available anywhere. As of July 2016, Golf Channel Academy had over 80 locations canvassing 28 states and one Canadian province.

“We’re very pleased to be working with US Sports Camps to help our coaches grow their golf camp business,” said Scott Novell, Golf Channel Academy’s President. "US Sports Camps reputation in this area of the instruction business is second to none and we are very pleased to add their marketing and business support to our coaches' outstanding teaching skills to create an even better product for junior golfers.”

For summer 2017, these summer golf camp programs will be offered in New York, Florida, and Michigan at the following Golf Channel Academy locations:



Golf Channel Academy with Cindy & Allen Miller, Buffalo, NY

Golf Channel Academy with Kelley Brooke, New York, Staten Island & Brooklyn, NY

Golf Channel Academy with Kirk Jones at Windsor Park G.C., Jacksonville, FL

Kendall Academy of Golf at Miles of Golf, Ypsilanti, MI

About US Sports Camps Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.