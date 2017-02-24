Go Mini’s Named a 2017 Top 50 Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Go Mini’s, the fastest growing portable storage company in North America This is our third time being named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review. It is a testament to the integrity and high quality of Go Mini’s business model and the work of our corporate team supporting franchise owners every step of the way.

Go Mini’s was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its 2017 Top Franchises Report and named among the Best Franchise Opportunities for 2017. Since converting to a franchise model five years ago, Go Mini’s has established 79 franchise locations throughout the United States and is now considered one of the fastest-growing franchisors in the portable storage and moving industry.

Go Mini’s operational model requires minimal staff and fewer demands on the ownership than alternative options. In addition, it does not require a warehouse or retail front, but instead utilizes superior construction and climate-controlled containers, as well as advanced internet marketing and operation systems.

Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in special reports throughout the year that name the top franchises in specific sectors.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top franchise of 2017 by Franchise Business Review,” said Michael Lohman, chief executive officer of Go Mini’s. “We are especially humbled knowing this award is a direct result of feedback from Go Mini’s franchisees. This is our third time receiving this ranking and it is truly a testament to the integrity and high quality of Go Mini’s business model and the work of our corporate team supporting franchise owners every step of the way.”

Go Mini’s was ranked in the top 50 among 334 franchise brands, representing over 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research, which was conducted between May 2015 and November 2016. Go Mini’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions in the areas of financial opportunity, training and support, leadership, operations and product development, core values (e.g., honesty and integrity of franchisor), general satisfaction, and the franchisee community. An additional 16 questions asked franchisees about their market area, demographics, business lifestyle, overall enjoyment running their franchise, and role in the franchisee community.

“Franchises that survey their franchisees realize that transparency and openness contribute to a trusting relationship,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchisee satisfaction ratings show you whether or not a franchise opportunity is really as good as it appears and fits your values and vision by providing insight into a system’s culture, training, leadership, financial outlook, franchisee community, and much more.”

89% enjoy operating their business

87% enjoy being part of their franchise

84% respect their franchisor

81% believe their franchisor acts with a high level of integrity

81% are satisfied with their franchise overall

89% would “do it again” knowing what they know today

88% are satisfied with their franchisor and the opportunity provided

81% would recommend their franchise brand to others

60% agree or strongly agree that their financial expectations are being met

If you’re interested in starting your own Go Mini’s Portable Storage franchise, visit the franchise website at http://www.gominisfranchise.com. Go Mini’s currently offers franchise opportunities in 13 states including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

About Go Mini’s

Founded in 2002, Go Mini’s has become one of the fastest growing portable storage and moving companies in North America with 166 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2012, Go Mini’s converted into a franchise model and now has 79 franchise locations within the United States. Go Mini’s was recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise in 2017. Entrepreneur Magazine also ranked Go Mini’s 16th on their list of 2017's Top New Franchises. Go Mini's is an active member of the International Franchising Association where members strive to continually improve their business through networking, partnerships, and shared advice. Go Mini’s offers local and long distance moving services and temporary storage solutions. For more information about Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinis.com. For more information about franchise opportunities with Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinisFranchise.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.