Go Mini’s, one of the fastest growing franchisors in the portable storage and moving industry, announced today the continued expansion of its franchise business throughout North America with territories for sale in Florida. Currently, there are five Go Mini’s territories in Central Florida with more than 230 containers. Go Mini's also recently announced the development of its franchise business in North Carolina and California.

“The flood of home buyers mixed with a growing population in Florida is creating the ideal climate for Go Mini’s and our unique product and services,” said Michael Lohman, chief executive officer of Go Mini’s. “As growing populations move into new homes and renovate existing homes, they are turning to portable storage solutions over traditional storage units and moving companies. We’ve seen it happen elsewhere in the country and so have our franchise owners who are realizing tremendous success from using Go Mini’s' proven system.”

Go Mini’s has become the fastest growing company in the $9 billion portable storage industry offering franchise owners the ability to deliver superior products that consumers recognize and prefer. Go Mini’s franchisees are given unmatched support with proven marketing and operational systems and can take advantage of a simple model that doesn’t require a large staff, warehouse, or retail front. This combination provides an excellent ROI and significant tax advantages.

According to Realtor.com, Florida has two of the country’s top 10 housing markets including Jacksonville and Central Florida. In addition, the state’s population is growing at an unprecedented rate with 1,000 new residents every day. Florida is a perfect territory for entrepreneurs wanting to invest in a new business.

“I knew I wanted to be part of the portable storage market as I was looking at new business opportunities,” said Jerry Herring, Go Mini’s Florida-based franchise owner. “I was intrigued by Go Mini’s commitment to delivering customers quality products, quickly and efficiently. At the same time, they provide franchisees with a simple yet effective business model with a very responsive team. My Go Mini’s investment has been a great decision and I look forward to working with other Go Mini’s franchisees in Florida.”

Go Mini’s currently offers franchise opportunities in 13 states including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. For more information about becoming a Go Mini’s franchise owner visit http://www.gominisfranchise.com.

About Go Mini’s

Founded in 2002, Go Mini’s has become one of the fastest growing portable storage and moving companies in North America with 166 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2012, Go Mini’s converted into a franchise model and now has 79 franchise locations within the United States. Go Mini’s was recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise in 2017. Entrepreneur Magazine also ranked Go Mini’s 16th on their list of 2017's Top New Franchises. Go Mini's is an active member of the International Franchising Association where members strive to continually improve their business through networking, partnerships, and shared advice. Go Mini’s offers local and long distance moving services and temporary storage solutions. For more information about Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinis.com. For more information about franchise opportunities with Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinisFranchise.com.