Company’s unique charitable giving program eyes $250,000 mark in 2017.

In 2013, Andy Albright was trying to think of ways to inspire his network of insurance agents to donate money to charities around the world, he sketched out a simple idea on a white sheet of paper.

The co-founder, president and CEO of National Agents Alliance (The Alliance), an Insurance Marketing Organization headquartered in Burlington, N.C., wanted his team to experience the feeling he got from supporting various charities and non-profit organizations.

The result was the Good Samaritan Bonus, which has donated more than $230,000 since its inception. For Albright, it was another example of the last part of The Alliance’s motto: “Have Fun, Make Money and Make a Difference.”

“I wanted people to understand the power of writing even a small check for $100 and giving it to a charity,” Albright said. “People don’t realize how much of a difference you can make when you start doing that on a monthly basis. Plus, it feels great to be able to help people and charities you believe are doing great work. They need money to keep doing what they do, so when you can help them out it feels great.”

Since its inception, The Alliance has awarded more than 600 GSB checks to more than 100 charities around the world.

For The Alliance, giving back through service-work and by donating money to charities is something its sales force wants to do. In fact, it is part of the job description. That service-based mindset is not lost on insurance carriers that partner with The Alliance to offer financial products to clients.

One such partner, Foresters Financial believes strongly in giving back to communities through volunteering and financial contributions. Foresters, which serves more than 3 million clients in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom, boasts almost $14 billion in assets and has been rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best for 15 straight years.

The Alliance and Foresters partner for an annual “Delivering The Difference” project to help people in need. This week, the two partners participated in a Feed The Hunger “Pack-A-Thon” that will provide 105,000 meals to people around the world, setting a record for meals prepared in a single work shift.

Tony Garcia, president and CEO of Foresters, said working with a company that offers its salesforce incentive-based programs like the GSB in an effort to support charities and non-profit organizations made him proud to partner with The Alliance.

“It speaks to the values-based alignment between Foresters Financial and The Alliance that Andy Albright created the Good Samaritan Bonus Program,” Garcia said. “The GSB program enables The Alliance field force to earn charitable donations matching from Andy.”

The Alliance has donated to non-profit organizations like: Make-A-Wish, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Duke Children’s Hospital, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, Wounded Warrior Project, Big Brothers-Big Sisters, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Autism Speaks and many other churches and charities.

The Alliance agents earn GSB checks based on monthly sales and recruiting goals. Agents can earn checks for $100 to $350 monthly.

In 2017, Albright tweaked GSB requirements in an effort to allow even more agents to earn GSB checks each month. The company’s goal for this year is to donate more than $250,000 to charities around the world.

“That’s our goal in 2017, and we believe we will do it,” Albright said. “As a company, we needed to set a goal and that’s what we came up with. I hope we blow right past that mark and get closer to $500,000. I don’t know of too many other companies who even offer their people a chance to give away money to charities that they pick. This isn’t me telling our people who to donate money to. They earn the GSB checks and they get to decide where the money goes. You can’t describe how it makes our agents feel to have the chance to do that. It’s very empowering. I know that our team is making an impact on people all over the world.”

About National Agents Alliance (The Alliance)

National Agents Alliance (The Alliance) is an insurance marketing organization that recruits life insurance agents across the United States. With approximately 150 employees at the home office in Burlington, N.C., it provides a proven sales system, state-of-the-art lead program, acts as liaison to partner carriers and provides assistance for agents to receive training. The Alliance has agents in all 50 states and is dedicated to putting clients first. We are affiliated with over a dozen highly rated insurance carriers such as Mutual of Omaha, Transamerica, Foresters and CFG, providing products for agents that are in high demand. Since 2002, The Alliance has offered more than $100 billion in coverage to more than 1 million families.

